I do have a new fact. It's made a big impression on me. Plus a couple of days ago, I sent out about my own fact-gathering mission about the USS Liberty, and just now I have gotten a call. An interview with Yvonne Katsande in 3 and a half hours.

The fact. From Clif High. I was looking for something else but was stopped by the blaring headline. EVERYONE NEEDS TO PAY ATTENTION TO THIS:

https://rumble.com/v644k34-clif-high-everyone-needs-to-pay-attention-to-this.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

So I did pay attention. I started the video. A long video. An hour and a half. I’m good at stopping stuff if it doesn’t feel worth it.

In this case I watched the full video because I was learning.

I’ve heard all kinds of things about the moon, about it’s not being what it seems to be. Nothing held my attention. This video did. Clif High gave facts about spheres, confirmed by a small ball he was holding, and then about photos of the moon, confirmed by the photos.

Okay, now I’m a believer. When I look at the moon, what I’m seeing is a projection.

There is a lot more - masses and masses and masses - but you’ll have to see for yourself (if you’d like to, and if you haven’t already).

I’m sure many of you are way ahead of me on this - there is just so much to learn, so much that isn’t what we’re told.

What I learned also has a lot of implications regarding aliens. .

And then, a couple of days ago, before heading off to celebrate New Year’s Eve, I took one more step on my journey. Knowing isn’t enough for me. I have a huge urge to spread what I’ve learned. I shared with you about all I found out about what happened with the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967. Great. But could I do more? Definitely. So before setting out, I emailed the people who’d interviewed me about Reiner. And today I got a call. The wonderful Yvonne Katsande. About doing an interview today. In just over 3 hours. YES!!!

It’s not just the USS Liberty, of course. Yvonne and I talked. She mentioned October 7, where we are given the Hamas view over and over. I brought up the bombing of London, sold to us as evil Hitler bombing the innocent civilians of London. Reality: Churchill goaded Hitler into this, with 6 bombings of Berlin, the last one killing over 300 Berlin civilians. He also refused to consider Hitler’s generous peace offer.

It’s so easy to see one fact, and miss out - be deliberately kept from - the larger picture.

Anyway, it should be a great conversation.

Coming up soon. More of the journey.



Posted January 2, 2024