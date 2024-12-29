I’m at my stove - my laptop. I’ve decided what’s next on the menu.

The information came into my inbox two weeks ago, but I let it go past without even a comment. In fact, if I ever noticed it, I soon forgot all about it. A couple of times, a friend brought it up, all worked up. Finally I asked her: Where did you hear that?!?! I haven’t heard it anywhere else!! I was a bit fed up.

It took her only a minute to find the source. The news came from the sendout of another friend.

Even now, having decided to pass the information to you, I’m a bit bored, or maybe I’m numb. Most likely, actually, it’s total disbelief. This is ridiculous!

But I care about the truth. And this has the markings of a potential truth.

So, bored or not, I decide to let you know what’s allegedly being discussed by the WEF, the World Economic Forum: Age of Death regulations.

Frodo, I decide, had it easy. When the wise old wizard told him to head for Mordor, he didn’t yawn and forget all about it.

I take a clean pot, put it on a front burner, add my information (WEF allegedly discussing Age of Death laws) and stir. It looks to me as bland as oatmeal.

We all know about Cages for Humans, a.k.a. fifteen-minute cities.

We all know about euthanasia not only increasingly legalized, but encouraged.

We all know about babies getting ever more injections, and getting sicker and sicker.

But even just discussing the possibility of Age of Death regulations, that - to me - is ridiculous.

All the same, I decide it matters to send out about it.

And then I’m so tired that, in the middle of the afternoon, I need to get some sleep.

I go lie down and fall deep asleep.

A couple of hours later, I continue:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-warning-age-of-death-discussions



To be continued . . .



