There’s more than one kind of loneliness.

Long ago, Roy Orbison wrote a hit song, Only the Lonely. The song is about one kind of loneliness. Heartbreak loneliness. The cure, right from the song: meet someone new and the loneliness is over. In the meantime, only the heartbreak-lonely know what you’re going through.

There’s another widely recognized kind of loneliness.

Over the last few years, I’ve heard countless people lonely for like-minded people, but no one’s there. They’re surrounded by people who live in a “reality” with safe and effective injections, a “reality” where anyone who suggests there is a connection between childhood vaccines and autism is a conspiracy theorist, a “reality” with frequent rage and denigration at people like themselves.

It’s a very deep loneliness.

People talk about how amazingly good it is to connect with more and more of “their tribe,” “their people.

Right now, I care about a quieter kind of loneliness - the kind that we may feel for years, of feeling generally “unclose” even to like-minded people, nice caring awake people.

What more could one want, you may ask.

The last few months, I’ve been having a great group - Talk Time - where I feel lots of closeness to the others - and where the other people feel that closeness too.

Not because we’re any more like-minded than many other people.

Because of the way we speak and listen.

I’ve talked about the group, and the way we talk and listen:

But what’s on my mind right now is something else: a downside - an important downside - of the group.

I’ll come to that tomorrow.



Posted February 26, 2025