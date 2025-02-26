There’s more than one kind of loneliness.
Long ago, Roy Orbison wrote a hit song, Only the Lonely. The song is about one kind of loneliness. Heartbreak loneliness. The cure, right from the song: meet someone new and the loneliness is over. In the meantime, only the heartbreak-lonely know what you’re going through.
There’s another widely recognized kind of loneliness.
Over the last few years, I’ve heard countless people lonely for like-minded people, but no one’s there. They’re surrounded by people who live in a “reality” with safe and effective injections, a “reality” where anyone who suggests there is a connection between childhood vaccines and autism is a conspiracy theorist, a “reality” with frequent rage and denigration at people like themselves.
It’s a very deep loneliness.
People talk about how amazingly good it is to connect with more and more of “their tribe,” “their people.
Right now, I care about a quieter kind of loneliness - the kind that we may feel for years, of feeling generally “unclose” even to like-minded people, nice caring awake people.
What more could one want, you may ask.
The last few months, I’ve been having a great group - Talk Time - where I feel lots of closeness to the others - and where the other people feel that closeness too.
Not because we’re any more like-minded than many other people.
Because of the way we speak and listen.
I’ve talked about the group, and the way we talk and listen:
But what’s on my mind right now is something else: a downside - an important downside - of the group.
I’ll come to that tomorrow.
Posted February 26, 2025