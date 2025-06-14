I do not like struggling with technology. But I drive a car, have electricity and running water, do not live in a cave. I have a computer and use it. And lately I have been trying to use Substack’s video technology, which even with the friendly suggestions from Substack guides, has not worked with my older computer. But some other video technology does work, which is why you are getting this.

THE BEGINNING . . . I’m not sure of quite what.

If you’re a subscriber to Elsa Thought Creativity Passion Life, please let me know if you have received this.

In time, doing this may be be ho-hum. Not at the moment. I’ve just decided to GO AHEAD. I recorded the video almost 5 days ago. June 9. Today I decided: NOW OR NEVER. And I prefer NOW to NEVER.

So here it is . . . Just under a minute.

Posted June 14, 2025