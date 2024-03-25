I’m one of those people who tends to wake up full of energy. So what was that song doing, playing in my head:

Waking up is hard to do

I recognized the melody. Happy, upbeat, bouncy, though about a potential break-up - Breaking up is hard to do. (I’ll give link at the end to the original song.)

Here’s what I was hearing. The singers are people waking up.

WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

let’s give waking up

another try

‘cause now we know

we’ve been living a lie

but waking up is hard to do

we gotta see

it’s not true

what we’ve been told

big bad lies

all the news

big fat lies

and we can’t hide

we took the shots

took poisons

inside

waking up is hard to do

but we see

we see that it’s true

that they fed us

big fat lies

we took the shots

the poison pills

now people die

it hurts

but it’s true

to know we believed

their big fat lies

politicians and doctors too

everyone on the news

waking up is hard to do

we believed

when they lied

we believed

we were sheep fast asleep

lined up for kill shots

now we see

so many die

we wanna give

sleep

another try

but now we know

we go to sleep

maybe death comes by

waking up is hard to do

we were deceived

we believed

and now friends die

from swallowing

a big fat lie

don’t want to believe

we’ve been deceived

took the shots

and now we die

wake up world wide

we bought lies

poison shots

connect the dots

let’s give waking up

a try

‘cause now we know

we’ve been living a lie

but waking up is hard to do

we gotta see

it’s not true

what we’ve been told

big bad lies

but waking up is hard to do