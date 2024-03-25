I’m one of those people who tends to wake up full of energy. So what was that song doing, playing in my head:
Waking up is hard to do
I recognized the melody. Happy, upbeat, bouncy, though about a potential break-up - Breaking up is hard to do. (I’ll give link at the end to the original song.)
Here’s what I was hearing. The singers are people waking up.
WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO
let’s give waking up
another try
‘cause now we know
we’ve been living a lie
but waking up is hard to do
we gotta see
it’s not true
what we’ve been told
big bad lies
all the news
big fat lies
and we can’t hide
we took the shots
took poisons
inside
waking up is hard to do
but we see
we see that it’s true
that they fed us
big fat lies
we took the shots
the poison pills
now people die
it hurts
but it’s true
to know we believed
their big fat lies
politicians and doctors too
everyone on the news
waking up is hard to do
we believed
when they lied
we believed
we were sheep fast asleep
lined up for kill shots
now we see
so many die
we wanna give
sleep
another try
but now we know
we go to sleep
maybe death comes by
waking up is hard to do
we were deceived
we believed
and now friends die
from swallowing
a big fat lie
don’t want to believe
we’ve been deceived
took the shots
and now we die
wake up world wide
we bought lies
poison shots
connect the dots
let’s give waking up
a try
‘cause now we know
we’ve been living a lie
but waking up is hard to do
we gotta see
it’s not true
what we’ve been told
big bad lies
but waking up is hard to do
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do (Remastered) - Neil Sedaka
1962 - original release
Posted March 25, 2024
Waking up is hard to do when you realise you may lose your only child because of a guided poison dart.
Dear Elsa, Neil Sedaka, composer, piano player, vocalist…back to memory lane.
Elsa, search for “Laughter In The Rain ,” Neil Sedaka…. great song…
Happy Easter to Sovereign Rabbits...