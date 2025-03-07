Early this morning, a friend sent a link to an interview with someone I have not heard about. It pulled me in a direction that has fascinated me, and many millions of others, since childhood. Aliens - beings not from this planet.

I keep being pulled in different directions. That’s been something lifelong. I see it as a good thing. There’s no way to understand what is going on if we don’t go down many of these so-called rabbit holes.

A major difference between childhood and the present is that now I have excellent sources. As a child I heard so many things and didn’t know what to believe.

Here’s my friend’s message.

I read his book back in the '80s on someone's recommendation. It was super chilling. This interview will not disappoint. It's topical and told in Whitley's inimitable manner and endearing voice. Hang in there to the surprising culmination.

It was easy for me to stay to the end - because I completely believed Whitley and the many developments in his story. It isn’t the first alien abduction I’ve heard about. And I didn’t need this story to convince me that aliens exist. But while there’s stuff I knew was true in what I’ve read and watched, there was quite a bit I wasn’t sure about - like the 3 alien species I’ve heard of more than once. But there’s such an amazing truth-feel to Whitley - such a very ordinary-seeming guy - that I became more sure than I had been of a number of things.

Whitley also said other things - like about the dead - that stirred my wondering.

So what if there are aliens, you may go.

It matters, in terms of understanding what is going on. Just as it matters to recognize the existence and influence of the Deep State, the Bloodlines, the Banksters and on.

And now, the video - which impressed me enough that something inside me said: send it to everyone.

First, from the blurb:

Whitley's 1987 book "Communion" is one of the most famous alien abduction accounts and together we discuss his encounters with the "visitors" as well as his new book, "The Fourth Mind," and the state of UAP disclosure. Whitley's website:

A bonus. Everything we’re up against - except for some possibly nasty aliens - is summarized in the first few minutes of the interview below. Dani Henderson interviews Lee Merritt, Christine Northrup and Reiner (shortly before his arrest). Christine Northrup pushes Lee Merritt to give her excellent summary:

Posted March 7, 2025