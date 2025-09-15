You very much like the way the poem starts. You read the words a second time.

You take a deep breath and let it out slowly. In a lull. No wind. Maybe not even a breeze. A lull. That can be a very good thing. Sometimes we need a lull.

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm in a lull.

I'm not going forward. I'm not going back.

But my wheels aren't spinning. I'm waiting for a track that attracts me

a track that pulls

me to follow it

so life can be full.

A track that attracts me, a track that pulls

You think of the poem from a few days ago. It opened floodgates in you. It pulled you. You remember how it started: The time for waiting is completed. Yes, the time for waiting is completed for you. But you are still in a lull, not fully engaged, instead waiting for the next inspiration.

I'm not even searching. But my senses are keen.

Sometimes I'm wide awake. Sometimes I dream.

But mostly

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm in a lull.

I'm taking a break, getting my breath back,

scanning the horizon, looking for a track that attracts me

a track that pulls

me to follow it

so life can be full.

A track that attracts you, a track that pulls. This year, the pull has been to this bookstore, and to MOMENTS, poem after poem. The pull hasn’t been to deeper thoughts or to more knowledge, more facts. You have gone deeper and deeper into a lull, you think.

I'm taking it easy, letting tiredness fade,

doing what needs doing, stretching in the shade. But mostly

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm in a lull.

Maybe it looks like I'm going nowhere fast.

But I know this slow time will not last.

No, it won’t. You know that. But it has been very good, this stretching in the shade.

You read the last lines again and then go on:

Maybe it looks like I'm going nowhere fast.

But I know this slow time will not last. 'Cause

I'm not on empty. I'm not on full.

I'm not stuck in a rut. I'm just in a lull.

I'm resting myself, getting my strength back,

the strength I need for loving, a loving that attracts a strong keen loving

a loving that pulls

a new warm loving

so life can be full.

Love? Loving? You stop.

To be continued . . .



