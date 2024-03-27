Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
JIOTA AND ALKMINI'S POINT-BY-POINT COMMENTARY ON A RECENT STATEMENT BY VIVIANE FISCHER
If you have been following Reiner’s trial, you will have had the chance to form an assessment of Viviane Fischer’s behavior, based on her responses in…
Published on Truth Summit
•
20 hrs ago
THEY'RE NOT HUMAN. IT'S JUST LOGICAL.
What is being done to the planet is not to the benefit of humans, or even non-human earth-animals, including insects. The sky spraying, to mention just…
Published on Truth Summit
•
22 hrs ago
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
You’ve put your quarter in the little jukebox in your booth. You take a sip of your chai. The song begins to play.
Mar 27
•
Elsa
3
Share this post
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
You leave the bookshop, look across the road, see the narrow lane. You look left and right, as you learned to do many years ago. You pause. Are you…
Mar 26
•
Elsa
4
Share this post
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
FIRST THING IN THE MORNING. WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO!! An old song, new lyrics.
I’m one of those people who tends to wake up full of energy. So what was that song doing, playing in my head: Waking up is hard to do I recognized the…
Mar 25
•
Elsa
12
Share this post
FIRST THING IN THE MORNING. WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO!! An old song, new lyrics.
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
UPDATE. REINER'S MOST RECENT STATEMENT. Strong optimism coming from evidence.
It was a pleasure, listening to Reiner’s most recent statement. Highlights: Reiner is receiving mail unopened, not pre-read, envelops removed. He is…
Published on Truth Summit
•
Mar 25
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
Now suddenly, unexpectedly, somewhat like Alice dropping into the rabbit hole, I’m an archeologist, digging through, unearthing precious things from my…
Mar 25
•
Elsa
3
Share this post
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
You’ve made your own pick. It Hurts When We Break a Leg or a Heart https://elsasemporium.com/when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html You were right about…
Mar 24
•
Elsa
3
Share this post
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
You open the book, turn to the table of contents. Three titles stay with you. The first two are kind of regular. If We Keep Flirting and The Warmth…
Mar 23
•
Elsa
3
Share this post
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
ANOTHER DISASTER. FISH WHIRLING TO DEATH. NO JOKE.
Where to pay attention? This morning, yet another disaster, one the author of Coffee and Covid wasn’t aware of either, a huge brewing disaster to … the…
Published on Truth Summit
•
Mar 22
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
It’s your fourth visit to the old bookstore. How soon will it be, you wonder, when you will have lost count of how many times you have been to it. You…
Mar 22
•
Elsa
6
Share this post
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
elsaiselsa.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
UPDATE. CITIZEN JOURNALIST DANIELA GOEKEN IS BACK. Now with DAY 8.
Daniela Goeken is back, now with a less happy account of Day 8 than she would have liked to be able to give. Nothing new in the courtroom A report on…
Published on Truth Summit
•
Mar 21
© 2024 Elsa Schieder
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts