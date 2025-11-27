Unaware that there was a continent in the way, Columbus set sail for the Orient. He had 3 ships, funded by Queen Isabella of Spain.

I am not Columbus. I have a vision of an online Cafe, a performance space for my many poems and songs, just one piece at a time, for people to take them in, let them linger in their minds.

Zee’s Cafe Cafe. My design. No funding - no need for funding.

Columbus crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

I have launched Zee’s Cafe Cafe.

Columbus expected the Orient. He reached islands off the coast of the Americas. He never reached the Americas. But what a difference his voyage made.

And what about me?

I don’t know yet, can’t know yet.

I just know that, like Columbus, I have a strong drive to bring my vision to life.

I could not make up my mind, which piece to start with. Finally I settled on: Who is this person I call me? There have been so many changes in my life.

Once again, welcome to the Cafe, and to Who is this person I call me?

ZEE’S CAFE CAFE - Welcome: https://zeescafecafe.com

Tonight’s piece: https://zeescafecafe.com/person-i-call-me.html



Posted November 27, 2025