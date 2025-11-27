Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
19h

1 thing i heard from colombus. He was an apocalypse believer and most of the trip far west was in hope of bringing back enough treasury to build back better (lol) the holy crusade. Thus from the start your vision outpass the blurry one of Colombus✌️😁👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elsa and others
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
20h

I went for a swim in the river this morning.

In the morning's gentle light, I took a dip,

Where river's cool embrace did softly grip.

The water whispered tales of days gone by,

As I swam beneath the vast and open sky.

A flash of azure, swift as breeze's sigh,

The kingfisher, a jewel, caught my eye.

It darted 'cross the water, quick and keen,

A master of its craft, a sight serene.

Upon the bank, a tale of strength was told,

A beaver's work, both patient and bold.

A tree lay felled, its trunk a testament,

To nature's ceaseless, quiet intent.

In this tranquil scene, life's rhythm beat,

A harmony of simple, steady feat.

The river's song, the kingfisher's flight,

The beaver's toil, all in morning light.

So in this moment, I found my place,

Amidst the river's gentle, timeless grace.

A reminder that life's beauty, pure and true,

Is found in nature's wonders, old and new.

It gives me some respite from worrying about this:

https://hellish2050.substack.com/archive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture