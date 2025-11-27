ZEE'S CAFE CAFE. I am not Christopher Columbus.
Unaware that there was a continent in the way, Columbus set sail for the Orient. He had 3 ships, funded by Queen Isabella of Spain.
I am not Columbus. I have a vision of an online Cafe, a performance space for my many poems and songs, just one piece at a time, for people to take them in, let them linger in their minds.
Zee’s Cafe Cafe. My design. No funding - no need for funding.
Columbus crossed the Atlantic Ocean.
I have launched Zee’s Cafe Cafe.
Columbus expected the Orient. He reached islands off the coast of the Americas. He never reached the Americas. But what a difference his voyage made.
And what about me?
I don’t know yet, can’t know yet.
I just know that, like Columbus, I have a strong drive to bring my vision to life.
I could not make up my mind, which piece to start with. Finally I settled on: Who is this person I call me? There have been so many changes in my life.
Once again, welcome to the Cafe, and to Who is this person I call me?
ZEE’S CAFE CAFE - Welcome: https://zeescafecafe.com
Tonight’s piece: https://zeescafecafe.com/person-i-call-me.html
Posted November 27, 2025
1 thing i heard from colombus. He was an apocalypse believer and most of the trip far west was in hope of bringing back enough treasury to build back better (lol) the holy crusade. Thus from the start your vision outpass the blurry one of Colombus✌️😁👍
I went for a swim in the river this morning.
In the morning's gentle light, I took a dip,
Where river's cool embrace did softly grip.
The water whispered tales of days gone by,
As I swam beneath the vast and open sky.
A flash of azure, swift as breeze's sigh,
The kingfisher, a jewel, caught my eye.
It darted 'cross the water, quick and keen,
A master of its craft, a sight serene.
Upon the bank, a tale of strength was told,
A beaver's work, both patient and bold.
A tree lay felled, its trunk a testament,
To nature's ceaseless, quiet intent.
In this tranquil scene, life's rhythm beat,
A harmony of simple, steady feat.
The river's song, the kingfisher's flight,
The beaver's toil, all in morning light.
So in this moment, I found my place,
Amidst the river's gentle, timeless grace.
A reminder that life's beauty, pure and true,
Is found in nature's wonders, old and new.
It gives me some respite from worrying about this:
