What’s your pleasure? One of mine is listening to a 16-member (I think it’s 16) jazz ensemble, Blue Mondays, playing at a local club that has been around for over 50 years.

I find it hard to find words to describe why this is a pleasure. One of the things I like is the way the music flows, all the musicians together, then the 4 musicians in the front, then the four in the middle, then those in the back. Also the solos, one musician standing up, playing alone, and then sitting down and it becomes again the group playing. Also there is the singer for some numbers, and then it’s just the ensemble again.

Of course I also like the music. Jazz.

They played some familiar tunes, mellow, and quite a few numbers I don’t know.

There’s also the atmosphere in the club, the Wheel Club, started over 50 years ago, I believe by 2 musicians - Bob Fuller and Jeannie Arsenault - who wanted a place for country music where everyone could take part. That’s still going on, every Monday night, though Bob passed on a few years ago, as Jeannie - small, smiling, always warm and welcoming - also did just a few months ago.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday - live music, often for dancing, though not the night I was there recently, listening to Blue Mondays.

What does the Wheel Club say about them? - as that’s where I heard about them, in the weekly sendout from the Wheel Club:

THE BLUE MONDAYS JAZZ ORCHESTRA - BIG BAND Let The Blue Mondays Jazz Orchestra transport you to an era when jazz ruled the airwaves... From turbulent and chaotic to elegant and sublime, jazz defines American culture at its best. Dance and sway to the swingin’ classics, groove to sultry latin rhythms and reminisce to lush ballads!

The sendout included one image. I also took a few photos (with my not-great quality cellphone camera) from where I was sitting.

FROM THE SENDOUT:

PHOTOS FROM WHERE I WAS SITTING:

with the singer

the musicians playing

a view to the pool room, where people can go play any time they like.

I find so many of us are not taking enough time for pleasure. So …

Listening to Blue Mondays at the Wheel Club. This is one of my pleasures.

And you? What are some of your pleasures?

Elsa

Posted February 17, 2026