I keep seeing huge rifts - like around Gaza. Huge pro-”Palestinian” marches. And on the other side . . .

Whoops. Time to take a step back and perhaps not enter into discussing.

Why?

To attempt to discuss is often to enter a trap - to lock us into an intentionally sticky poisonous conflict - like mice who step onto a glue trap.

Of course there is often no way, at some point, to avoid the conflict,

That also happened around the injections: so many families were split and so many lifelong friendships were ended.

Again, there was often no way to avoid the conflict, if one person chose not to take the injections. That choice could be akin to waving a red flag to a bull. The bull would come charging.

So how could we possibly kiss conflict good-bye?

What if we have the law on our side, rather then on the side of those who rage?

I think of what is happening in Los Angeles where federal forces are being sent in after city forces and state forces have not stopped the rioting.

How does that all tie with me and what I’m aiming to do?

I’m back with the question, what will be the next step on my journey of wondering, exploring and reaching out with my thoughts?

I’ll bring you back to where I left off almost a month ago. It was May 12. Today is June 9. I haven’t let things be. It’s like when you know you might want to build a new house, or maybe do a renovation or extension to what you have. It doesn’t make sense to start cutting an opening, or digging a new foundation. Plans. One needs plans. Even when one doesn’t know quite where one is going.

So back to May 12;

A few days ago (May 4), I had the sense that I knew - sort of, anyway - where I’m heading:

Elsa – electricity

she sparks

she lights

she zings

invites

others to plug in from confusion and wondering

from uncertainty and bewilderment

from doubt, fear, overwhelm, underwhelm

to

sparks, zings, lights, delights

deep down explorations

ever more connections

I explore, discover, share. Quite often, I’m unable to believe. I know I care to share with you too, this strange journey into an ever changing landscape. It’s a journey most of us are on, whether we want to be or not. Some people have been on it much longer than I have. Others are just getting started. And some people - quite a lot, in fact - deny that anything is happening.

JUNE 8, TODAY I WONDER, WHAT ABOUT ALWAYS STARTING WITH:

Today . . .

Today I am wondering about kissing conflict good-bye - including by meeting it head-on.

I am certainly not for caving to the forces pushing for the injections.

So what next?



Posted June 8, 2025