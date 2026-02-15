VALENTINE'S DAY AT ZEE'S CAFE CAFE.
It’s Valentine’s Day. And Zee’s Cafe Cafe, like everywhere, is crowded.
Lots of red, especially large red hearts up on the walls, and even little red napkins on every table.
The music begins.
Like so many love stories, the first number starts with someone alone.
What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day
what are you doing on Valentine’s Day
when your sweetheart is no one
when you see others play
when flowers are sprouting
but not in your yard
when hearts are all over
except in your cards …
https://elsasemporium.com/broken-heart-songs.html
With the second number, everything changes.
I Welcome Love
I welcome love
wave a warm hello
love comes, love goes
I welcome sparks, welcome flames
I'm back in the I welcome love game
open to love warm, love tame
https://elsasemporium.com/good-love-songs.html
Posted February 14, 2026