It’s Valentine’s Day. And Zee’s Cafe Cafe, like everywhere, is crowded.

Lots of red, especially large red hearts up on the walls, and even little red napkins on every table.

The music begins.

Like so many love stories, the first number starts with someone alone.

What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day



what are you doing on Valentine’s Day

when your sweetheart is no one

when you see others play when flowers are sprouting

but not in your yard

when hearts are all over

except in your cards …

With the second number, everything changes.

I Welcome Love I welcome love

wave a warm hello

love comes, love goes I welcome sparks, welcome flames

I'm back in the I welcome love game

open to love warm, love tame

ZEE’S CAFE CAFE

Posted February 14, 2026