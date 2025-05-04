I’m remembering some lines from My Fair Lady:

By George

I think she’s got it



The rain in Spain

falls mainly in the plain



again

It’s not the words that matter. It’s that, yes, she had got it!!!

And yes, I might have got it, this “it” I’m searching for, waiting for, being open to.

Years and years ago - about two decades ago - I had the idea for a virtual cafe - Zee’s Cafe Cafe:

Zee’s – electricity

it sparks

it lights

it zings

invites

others to plug in

Now I want something bigger, more than a cafe.

Elsa – electricity

she sparks

she lights

she zings

invites

others to plug in from confusion and wondering

from uncertainty and bewilderment

from doubt, fear, overwhelm, underwhelm

to

sparks, zings, lights, delights

deep down explorations

ever more connections

I had a name for that online cafe, Zee’s Cafe Cafe.

What about a name for this?

I don’t have any idea about that yet.



