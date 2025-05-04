I’m remembering some lines from My Fair Lady:
By George
I think she’s got it
The rain in Spain
falls mainly in the plain
again
It’s not the words that matter. It’s that, yes, she had got it!!!
And yes, I might have got it, this “it” I’m searching for, waiting for, being open to.
Years and years ago - about two decades ago - I had the idea for a virtual cafe - Zee’s Cafe Cafe:
Zee’s – electricity
it sparks
it lights
it zings
invites
others to plug in
Now I want something bigger, more than a cafe.
Elsa – electricity
she sparks
she lights
she zings
invites
others to plug in
from confusion and wondering
from uncertainty and bewilderment
from doubt, fear, overwhelm, underwhelm
to
sparks, zings, lights, delights
deep down explorations
ever more connections
I had a name for that online cafe, Zee’s Cafe Cafe.
What about a name for this?
I don’t have any idea about that yet.
JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
