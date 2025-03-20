It’s the equinox. Where I am (Canada, Eastern time), it happened at about 5:01 in the morning, according to the internet search I did yesterday. What a difference from late December when darkness was here several hours earlier. Now it’s still light at 7 pm.

I was up shortly before 5 am. No daylight yet, but the faintest glimmer in the east.

I like to pay attention to the equinoxes and the solstices. The equinoxes - balance. Not very dramatic.

Not much is in balance these days.

So many shifts! Including the release of the JFK assassination papers, unredacted. An email from someone saying he thought he had better go into hiding. Found shot dead in a hotel room not long after.

Outside me, lots is out of balance, in upheaval.

And here, in this quiet room, lots to arrange.

And that’s it for the equinox.



