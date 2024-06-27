We’ve all heard of Drag Queen Story Hour. We also know that the content of children’s books keeps changing for the worse - ever more sexual content, including graphic depictions, and violence.

Many of us have listened to presentations, gone to protests, gone to school board meetings.

But how do we protect the children around us? Especially when they are curious about the world and hungry for good stories/shows?

They may be our children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They may be the children of friends.

What do we do aside from protest against what is happening?

Identifying the problem is one thing. Doing what we can for a large-scale solution is also vital.

But what do we do now?

One thing we can do is subscribe to StoryNest - a loving and safe gatekeeper, where every story has been carefully screened.

Here’s an interview with Taseyah Davies who, along with her husband, has created StoryNext:

https://rumble.com/v52jxj8-parents-need-to-be-gatekeepers-with-taseyah-davies-of-storynest.html

Here’s the StoryNest site:

https://www.storynest.ca/

By the way, the cost is just incredibly low - there’s a 14-day no-cost trial, and after that it’s only 7.50 a month, or even less if you opt for the annual rate (72).

Amazing.

Here are options:

14-Day No-Cost Trial: https://www.storynest.ca/free_trial

Gift Subscriptions: https://www.storynest.ca/gift_subscription/

Taseyah Davies: Telegram/Signal/WhatsApp: 250-551-5529

Email: taseyah@storynest.ca

_________________________

I heard of Story Nest the way so many of us hear of things these days, through an email:

If you are a grandparent, parent or someone who cares about children, you will want to join us this evening. Tonight we have Taseyah presenting. She is a Waldorf graduate, mother of two, artist, and co-founder of New Earth Media. After decades of researching both the spiritual truth of who we really are and the darkness we are facing on earth at this time, Taseyah and her husband decided to leave their day jobs, combine their skills, and follow the inner call to create an app for children. As parents, they were inspired to create an alternative to screen time - an audio story sanctuary called StoryNest. Being concerned about many of the messages in children's media today, they decided to take on the role of gatekeepers - ensuring that every story in the app contains positive values, while being free of advertisements, violence, and political agendas. Taseyah is passionate about the wise use of technology, while maintaining our connection to the earth and one another. Her talk this evening is about: Raising free-thinking children who keep their sensitivity intact

What is slipping through the filters into children's media today?

Being a filter for our (often very sensitive) children, protecting their nervous systems and sponge-like minds.

How do we satiate our children's hunger to learn about the world without allowing their minds to be indoctrinated?

How do we support the wise use of technology for young children?

Audio stories as a nourishing alternative to screen time Topic: Parents Need to Be Gatekeepers!

Yes, it went inside me. This is something important to listen to. So I did.

And now I have shared with you.

I’m grateful to Taseyah and her husband for this wonderful project, which makes it so much easier to bring great safe content to the children in our lives.

I’d like to see StoryNest in all schools as well!!!

In the meantime, I’d like to see these stories reaching as many children as possible, one subscription at a time.



Posted June 26, 2024