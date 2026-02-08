It was months ago, on November 27th, that I launched - once more - Zee’s Cafe Cafe. A place to let go and just be, to leave the everyday world with all its issues and horrors. A place for a chai, a coffee, a glass of wine. A place for music, for poetry and song.

Before November 27th, I spent quite a bit of time on Zee’s Cafe Cafe - the opening page, and the link to the first piece.



Also, what should that first piece be? Lots of pieces came to mind. I finally settled on something that is both a children’s song, and relevant for most people: Who Is This Person I Call Me? It’s a piece that plays in my mind from time to time.



On November 27th, I sent it out.



The plan: to send out another piece soon, and then another.

But then the days slipped away, one after the other. I wrote about my quests, including my quest to give more space to my poetry and songs. I wrote updates about Ed and about Reiner. I wrote on some thoughts.



But I did not give any poem or song any time.



There was always something else that I gave priority, for just one more day, and then another day, and then still another.

Today is February 8. I am starting again. Here is that first piece, once again. A children’s song that asks a question so many of us ask ourselves, at least from time to time.



You can go to the opening page of Zee’s Cafe Cafe. Or you can go directly to Who Is This Person I Call Me?

ZEE’S CAFE CAFE

WHO IS THIS PERSON I CALL ME:

The next piece is when the cup isn’t full and also isn’t empty, when the car doesn’t have a full tank and also doesn’t have an empty tank:

NOT ON EMPTY, NOT ON FULL.



Posted February 8, 2026