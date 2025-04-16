Something major has shifted inside me. It’s not only that I’m in a tropical country, with a tropical wind swaying the palm trees, the late afternoon sun golden on everything after a day of cloud and some misty rain.

Where I am isn’t it at all, in fact.

April 1994. One word piece after another. Nineteen that month, when I counted them up after I typed up the words.

Don’t Waste My Time

That’s the piece that’s just come back to me.

For years, there had been a passionate focus on my doctoral thesis - The Manfear Factor, the impact of fear of male violence in the lives of women and men. And then, morning after morning, waking up with the first words of what I called “word pieces” - words meant to go with music. With the words flowing on and on as I wrote them. I had the sense of welcoming the words.

Relaxed in my Center

It Hurts When You Break a Leg or a Heart

_____________________

I didn’t want to stop that flow of words. But what a shift.

_____________________

And now. I know I’m going back to the more personal - in fact I’m heading to the personal in a way I’ve never been personal before.

The word pieces. About me. Not about me. About some fantasy. About something from the past. About something longed for. People could wonder if they chose: is this her own story? Or is it not? I didn’t go into it.

What Are You Doing On Valentine’s Day

when your sweetheart is no one

when you see others play

_____________________

And then, less than a year ago, “you” walked into a used book store and picked up a book of poetry. “You” - you, me, anybody, and increasingly his own self.

_____________________

And now. I have no desire to write an autobiography, to try to bring alive whatever I remember from the past. I’m interested in what’s happening right now with me. The late afternoon sun. TeeBlanc, my 15 year old cat, stretched out on this large table where I have my laptop on the other end. He looks like he knows this is home.

And me?

I know it’s time for another chapter of my life. A chapter where I connect - me the person - with other people. Yesterday, I talked with two people - the two people working on the second small house on the property - about what I knew about a cancer treatment protocol I’d heard was effective - so many testimonials. It felt like connection.

Tomorrow. The Talk Time group. A few minutes for each person to talk about our week, and then a few minutes for the others to respond: I heard - this is how it resonates.

But now, there’s just the big sense: something major has shifted.

I know part of what has shifted. The sense of urgency has gone: the sense that it’s so important that I get this information out - about Reiner, about Ed. about the election in Canada. I still care, and will still keep doing things. But it doesn’t feel urgent. At least not now.

The other two cats that I’ve brought (so far) from Canada are close by, one on each of the couches, each relaxed and sleeping.

A fourth cat is on the bench on the other side of the table, also sleeping. It’s a long story, so let’s just say she’s a welcome and likely temporary resident. But who knows.

And that’s it. A shift has happened. It is another of those big life-altering shifts. I don’t yet know quite where I’m heading.



JOURNEY STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted April 16, 2025