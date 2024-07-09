Some days the wins of the week, courtesy Mark Trozzi, are encouraging.

Other days, we’re faced with anything but wins of the week:

‘No Future for Jews’: Pro-Hamas Far Left Shocking Win in France Election, Violent Riots Ensue Celebrating Le Pen’s Loss A coalition of far leftist, pro-terror parties won the most seats in France’s parliamentary elections in a stunning come-from-behind victory.

Both in France and the UK, the news is not good for those on the side of human rights and freedom.

I just want to acknowledge that.

What do we do?

We continue.

The headline I’ve given is from Pamela Geller, who has been reporting since 9/11;

I could also give news from the UK and elsewhere.

European election results reveal the accelerating collapse of Western civilization Shocking election results in France are compounding the leftward lurch of recent UK elections, revealing that Western Europe is a suicide cult of culture collapse. But so is the United States and all of western civilization.

That was from yesterday’s Natural News.

We sometimes feel quite discouraged, especially when the news is fresh.

Still, we continue.

We also recognize that new people wake up, step up, join in, add their visions and voices.

We very much recognize we need to do what we can.

What encouragement can I offer?

Decision #1. The decision to continue, not to give in.

https://fullflourishing.com/decision-one.html

Early morning. I open my computer and learn of yet another horror. Some people tune out. Some people give up. I keep looking for: what can I do? That's a power decision. It's so important to decide we are not giving up and that we will find a way. And that brings me to: DECISION #1:

HANG IN THERE, SURVIVE, GET THROUGH -

THE FIRST DECISION UNDERLYING ALL OTHERS -

THE FIRST POWER DECISION

I see that as POWER DECISION #1.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_PE3C0b3AM

