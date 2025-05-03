I’ve been giving a lot of space to those questions: What would have space for the many sides of me? And what would make you want to come along?

I wrote a poem yesterday - a song actually, except that I have only sung it in my head. Here’s the start:

All my life

I have had such longing

like birds

have the longing

to fly All my life . . .

Born with this longing

a longing to reach you All my life

I have had such longing

like birds

have the longing

to fly

And what about you, and some of your deepest longings?

Are there things you’d love to get out into the world?

I know we would all like to see Reiner freed. And the Global Predators eliminated.

Anyway, just to let you know that I’m still on this journey, in this in-between time.



JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted May 3, 2025