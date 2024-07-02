A weekly connection time. One hour. A weekly check-in. For people who are “like-minded” - for freedom, human rights, justice, full flourishing.

What are we doing? Where are we stuck? What do we just want to share? Where are we getting ahead amazingly? How do we have fun with all that’s going on?

For action-takers, including people who want to take action but don’t know where to start.

They don’t have to be big actions.

Acton can be talking to neighbors.

It can be getting someone aware of 15-minute cities, or the danger posed by the UN, or great safe reading for kids.

It can be involvement with a group or party. It can be sharing information online.

A stuck point can be not knowing how to go further. Or getting stuck in argument.

This is the second announcement. Maybe especially for people who are interested but haven’t been sure. Come see if it suits you.

Please let me know if you’re interested. Press reply or email me at: elsaiselsa@substack.com

TIME: WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 3 pm EASTERN

noon Pacific

8 pm UK time

9 pm most of Europe

HERE’S THE INTENT: OUR HUMAN RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS

Posted July 2, 2024