I cross-posted a post with a stunning opening photo:

A UK friend who has been politically active for half a century wrote back:

This is the first I’ve heard about this - why hasn’t there been more about it on the alt media? It’s appalling.

She then sent out to her group:

--- I hadn't heard about this, has anyone else? If so, please pass the info around -- it's appalling. Like Lahaina.

YES IT IS APPALLING, NOTABLY THAT THE INFORMATION IS NOT OUT EVERYWHERE, AT LEAST IN THE ALT MEDIA

I take it for granted that everyone (everyone who is awake) knows. No, they don't.

What else do people not know?

When I did a number of interviews about Reiner, some people had no idea how he was. Was he still in prison? What was he in prison for?

And then, maybe you don’t know how Reiner did in the election. Out of 19 candidates he came . . . 9th. So 10 people got fewer votes than he did, including the person representing the small political party, the Basis, he had co-led.

Here are some photos, plus a link to the article by Djamila le Pair:

https://pinchofsoot.nl/german-elections-reiner-fuellmich-placed-9th-in-wuppertal/

Katja Woermer campaigning for Reiner at the train station":

Reiner on a poster, for everyone to see.

Below on the left, the man largely responsible for what has happened to Reiner: Thomas Haldenwang, who resigned as president of the office of the Protection of the Constitution to run in the area Reiner subsequently chose to run. Haldenwang did not win, but did come in second.

He attracted criticism because in recent years he had developed, through the Verfassungsschutz, the concept of ‘right-wing extremism’, positioning it as a ‘danger to democracy’. In fighting this perceived danger, the upcoming AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) in particular was targeted and even threatened to be banned. With Haldenwang’s entry into politics, the impression therefore arose that by criminalising political opposition, he had abused his position with the aim to guarantee his, and the CDU’s, election success.

By the way, according to German law, all candidates must have equal chance to campaign. However the prison denied Reiner of his right, claiming they did not have enough staff.

Over and over, something comes into my inbox that I want to pass on. It’s such a huge world with so much coming at us.



Posted March 6, 2025