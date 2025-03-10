I was up at dawn this morning. I was outdoors with my coffee, in what many call a tropical paradise. I looked up. And there it was. A long unchanging lacey-looking swish across a huge part of the sky.

There is no getting away from things, I think.

I have already wondered: do “they” have nasty plans for this paradise? This year, the rainy season lasted 2 months longer than it has for over two decades. But as some people note, there’s some long-term cycle that could have caused it. Also, last summer was drier than it has been for years. That too could have been just some natural variation.

As for, there’s no getting away from things, Costa Rica is one of the places people moved to, to leave behind the plandemic. It was more relaxed here, even for local adults.

But if you looked more closely, you could see that the danger for children was extremely high. It’s mandatory in Costa Rica to send your children to school, either public or private. A benefit is an amazingly high literacy rate - basically everyone with the mental capacity to read can read.

With the plandemic, a major downside is that all children were required to have injections to go to school - and going to school was mandatory.

What about homeschooling, you may ask? It’s not legal.

It is also, as I found out with a bit more research, not illegal either. An interesting situation. You need to register your children appropriately and there are annual tests, anyway up to high school.

But who knows about the option of homeschooling? And who does this? Not the mass of local people, especially not the less educated.

I’ve met a few homeschoolers. They’re all ex-pats, as they are called, who have brought the homeschool mentality with them.

How many native Costa Ricans - Ticos, as they are called and call themselves - homeschool? I have no idea.

I brought up homeschooling to a Tico who was always against the injections - he and his wife never had any. He was convinced there was nothing he could do to prevent his children’s being injected. He had never heard of homeschooling. He believed it was illegal (not just non-legal) not to send your children to school. To the best of his knowledge, no one he knew was aware of the possibility of homeschooling.

So, okay, the situation about the injections was more relaxed for adults. It was extremely dangerous for children.

Maybe “they” (the top-of-the-foodchain beings) decided not to push hard on the adults in Costa Rica, because after all the kids were sitting ducks.

What will be happening long term with these children?

Who knows.

A couple of the adults I’ve spoken with told me their children were much more healthy before.

And will Costa Rica stay safe from major weather events?

There are, I have heard, many people with much wealth and influence, who have a place in Costa Rica.

That may offer temporary protection. And maybe not.

Once again, there is no getting away from “things,” from “them,” from the worldwide dangers.

Early morning, Monday, March 10, 2025. Not totally a tropical paradise.



