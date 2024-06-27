WANTED: COLLABORATIONS

Musicians. Maybe alone. Maybe in a band. For collaboration.

I write lots of spoken word/songs/poems, some political, some personal. Many different styles, moods.

You write music.

Maybe things could work well together.

Also, maybe you write music, but words don’t come easily. I tend to hear words when I listen to music. That could be another collaboration.

SO, AGAIN,

WANTED: COLLABORATIONS

Please email me with a bit about yourself and what might interest you. elsaiselsa@substack.com

Then let’s talk.

And let’s see where it could go.

Here are a few photos of spoken word/song collaborations. I’m happy to send you the links, but I’m not looking to duplicate any style.

