In 2006 I started my site. I put on a few poems in the poetry section. Then slowly I added more and more. And there were ever so many more I could have added. People came - many people - read the poems. I could see how many people read which poem. But it was very anonymous.

Then, from my side, the site was more and more cluttered - not 2 or 3 love songs and poems, but 20, 30.

Now I can see that could very easily happen again.

How to manage this?

A few days ago I thought of 2 other pieces I’d like to have online, Comfy as a Pillow and Relaxed in My Center - and came to a gift from a past self. I did videos of these poems a couple of years ago, but didn’t put the poems on a web page. I didn’t know where to put the page, if I created it - and also , what style, what colors. The first site, started in 2006 - that look didn’t look right to me any more.

Now I’ve been making pages with a very simple look. Maybe I will stay with that. Anyway I added the poems. I’ll send them to you in a couple of days.

But it’s not so simple. I came to another piece. There are 2 video versions. What to do? And one version is on Bitchute and the other on Rumble. Somehow things didn’t get completely done. So I’ve been doing what hadn’t gotten done.

That not doing may have connected to a question very much on my mind: how will I get this piece further into the world?

Sometimes I’ve gotten stuck.

Instead of trying to come to a neat answer, a few further questions.

Question one. I can feel the push, from within me, to add more and more pieces. So what can I do, that what I’m doing now doesn’t end up a mass of pieces and more pieces - like a cluttered second-hand bookstore? In those cluttered bookshops, by the way, I might spend a long time exploring. Now people tend to spend much less time exploring.

Question two. Will I get stuck again? And from there, will I run out of energy? I don’t have the answer. My sense is that, no, this time there will be enough structure and flow, and enough people coming.

Question three. The biggest question. How to pull this together? How to bring this into the world?

I have ideas, going back to 1999, which I already had ideas for bringing my pieces into the world, connected to each other, telling a story.

Lots of attempts.

Things are going through my mind.

________________________________

I’m going to end with a piece that has kept coming back to me. You can read it, and also you can see 2 video versions:

Here it is, yours to read - Who Is This Person I Call Me:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/who-am-i-poem.html

I wrote it as the theme song for Caro, the 13-year-old heroine in Caro’s Quest.

Plus here are 2 video versions.

Who Is This Person I Call Me (2022) - where I speak the piece:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ydMNZhyrlzQB/

And here is a earlier version (2018) - where I “soft sing” the melody, the way I heard the song in my head::

https://www.bitchute.com/video/snP6KS9UOt1T/



Posted March 1, 2024





