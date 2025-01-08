THE EVER-MESSY STOVETOP

The stovetop is messy again, things dripping from 2 pots - the Reiner pot and the USS Liberty pot. What’s dripping from the 2 pots is connected.

I know I can just wipe it up, rinse the sponge. More mess will come another time.

Or I can look at the mess, not just wipe it away.

CHANGING LIFELINES

And then, changing lifelines. Sometimes we know we’re doing it. Sometimes it just happens. Reiner starts the Corona Committee. That was a change in lifeline. Reiner is arrested. Another huge change.

As for me, I do one brief update on him when he is arrested. I have no idea I’ve taken a step into another lifeline. If I hadn’t found some tiny bit of information - the information that there was no information available - who knows if I would have done more than a post or 2 on Reiner these past 15 months.

More on lifelines. I have a cat who was a feral half a year ago, hanging around my neighbor’s empty barn. My neighbor didn’t want the cat around. He put out a trap. The cat entered, enticed by the food in it. It snapped shut.

My neighbor dropped by, told me that if I didn’t take the cat, he’d be sending it to the SPCA. What hugely different potential lifelines for the cat. If the cat had moved on to another barn, who knows where he’d be. As for being sent to the SPCA, that meant a quick death. Ferals are not adoptable. And then there’s my taking him. Such a different lifeline. He hid for a month. He’s now a big soft house cat, who curls and rolls and shows his belly to be scratched.

BACK TO THE MESSY STOVE

Dealing with the messy stovetop is more complicated than taming a feral. I know I’m not going to get the stovetop permanently clean, the problem permanently solved.

There is a difference I have with Reiner. It relates to comments I’ve gotten about the attack on the USS Liberty.

What lifeline am I aiming for? One where we speak as well as we can, as clearly, as fully. One where we listen and are listened to. A back and forth.

We will see.

Here is what I’ve come up with:



Posted January 8, 2024