The large pot has been simmering gently on the side - the Reiner and Ed pot. Nothing new was being added to it for quite a while. And now, in just a couple of days, a big change. It’s almost overflowing. Almost all stuff relating to Reiner. One tiny thing about Ed.

First, Reiner:

More court dates.

Political involvement.

And and something that brings to mind Don Quixote tilting at windmills - another attempt against the extremely corrupt German legal system. From Andrea Christidis.

Time for a post.



As for Ed, there’s nothing for me to do on the legal front. That’s his daughter’s area, which she prefer to keep for herself. There is one thing to do: to continue to care about Ed, to stay in touch with him:

This has been at the heart of our contact. Ed’s knowing someone cares, his hearing from many people who care, and his telling about himself - his childhood, his learning never to tell a lie, his seeing 5 firefighters burned to death when he was a child and deciding he will be a firefighter when he grows up, his being a teenage trouble maker loving pranks and freedom and getting more detention than anyone else in his school, his coming to meet his wife, his life including the utterly devastating death of a daughter, his arrest, his foot injury, his love of his litte dog, Bella.

I’ll let you know when I hear from him.

If you’d like to send him a card or letter, you’ll find information at the bottom of this post:

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT. ARRESTED FOR SETTING A MASSIVE FIRE. HUGE MEDIA COVERAGE. IMPRISONED, NO BAIL. DELIBERATELY KEPT IN EXTREME PAIN. 16 MONTHS NOW.

Coming up soon. More of the journey.



Posted January 4, 2024