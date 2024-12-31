So much of the stove top is suddenly clear and clean.
It feels good.
All done - or so it feels - with exploring what happened with the USS Liberty.
What difference does it make, I ask myself, for people to know this, rather than to believe the fact-claims?
It’s not just one story. It’s hundreds.
And then a comment comes in. It needs to be addressed. Very very important.
But for a moment, a pause.
To be continued . . .
JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted December 31, 2024
The Israelis want to keep the truth hidden regarding their attack on the Liberty, but the word is out--the Israelis are NOT our ally, they are our masters and control state and federal governments.