Like so many people, I am on a long journey, so much of it unexpected.

Deep State. The bloodlines. Child sacrifice. Nanotechnology. The blood contamination of all humanity. Directed energy weapons. Aliens. Mind control and more mind control. Equity and common law. Vanguard and BlackRock.

The potential end of humankind, perhaps of all life on the planet.

I did not expect anything like that, though I loved science fiction for years, devoured everything.

There has been so much learning, and it is ongoing.

All along, I have had a strong urge - an urgent need even - to share both facts and understandings. How do some facts fit with other facts? Which piece of information might be a keystone - because take out the keystone in an arch, and the arch falls. What other information might be needed for a fuller understanding of what is going on?

What about the need, many times, to see the bigger picture?

And what is that bigger picture?

______________

Inner development. Decades of that as well.

Just as I didn’t expect to find all I have been learning about “the world,” I didn’t expect the passionate interest in self-awareness and self-development when, four decades ago, I decided I would try a couple of the free sessions offered by the university I was attending. I got angered easily over small stupid stuff and thought that, with a couple of sessions, I could clear away the stupid anger.

It’s been a long ongoing journey, not yet ended.

Not far along that journey, like with my journey into a greater understanding of what is going on in the world, I wanted to share what I was learning. It was just too marvellous - too fascinating and too potentially helpful - to keep to myself, both the knowledge and also the methods of inner help.

The desire to help others with more than knowledge has led to my developing my own model of self development, Full Flourishing, because though I found a lot I appreciated tremendously in the many approaches I explored, I didn’t find it a model of the full flourishing person that felt right to me, or a simple strategy that resonated sufficiently.

______________

From childhood on, there has also been my first love - a love of creative stuff, stories most of all until my forties, and then for decades now, poetry and song. Hundreds of word pieces meant to go with music, but also alive on their own.

But how to share the poems in a world where few people slow down for poetry. My poetry. So easy. And yet one cannot skim read poetry.

I’ve long had a site. Up to 60,000 page views a month.

But something was missing. I care to be connected with the people reading the poems.

This past year my love of stories, my love of poetry, and my desire to feel connected with my readers has come together in A Story - the story of someone who wanders into a used bookstore and discovers a book of poetry/ Something is slowly happening inside that person.

______________

Actually I don’t know if my love of creative things is my first love. Or anyway also from childhood on, I’ve so very urgently wanted to help people being wronged, have wanted to stop injustice. I loved heroes and heroines who worked for justice, for good things for people. I remember cowboy stories about cowboys who righted wrongs. And then there are my favorite childhood heroines. Clara Barton. Elizabeth Blackwell. Helen Keller. They each helped in huge ways.

I wrote my MA on one such person. Nellie L. McClung. For women’s suffrage - Votes for Women - even in her teens, long before there was much of a movement. A teacher before marriage. Wife and mother of five. A novelist who wrote a bestseller, Sowing Seeds in Danny, that initially outsold Anne of Green Gables. And hugely active in the work for Votes for Women and women’s issues in general - like property rights after marriage. Elected to the provincial parliament. First woman on the CBC.

Right now, my focus is on Reiner and Ed, two people caught in the tentacles of the Deep State apparatus. I’m sharing about them in an ongoing way, keeping people informed about Reiner, a major freedom fighter, still imprisoned after 18 months on a manifestly bogus charge. I’m also keeping people informed about Ed, a nobody / anybody, who happened to be where someone was wanted as the fall guy. He’s not just imprisoned but kept in pain, and was long kept in even more severe pain.

When I look around, there are so many more people being wronged. Right now I think of Tommy Robinson in the UK, Dr Makis in Canada. But there are millions. There are also more millions of people who care.

______________

And now, a pause. Timeout.

I have a sense of where I’m headed.

I am continuing on this journey with many strands. The creative. The informing. The helping, both of individuals caught by the Deep State spider web, and of individuals personally caught, living lives that do not feel right, where they do not flourish.

I have paused, partly for myself. It’s good to pause, see if what we’re doing feels right for us. And I have paused for you, so you can maybe get a better sense of how my different posts fit together.

Next. The next chapter of A Story. About The Gently Falling Rain.

______________

I welcome your taking a moment to pause and think about your own journey.



JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted March 6, 2025