JOURNEY. 10. SOMETHING NEW APPEARS ON THE STOVETOP. A PACKAGE. VERY INTERESTING. BUT IT WILL HAVE TO WAIT.
THE STOVETOP.
Now there’s a package on the stovetop, not on any of the burners. I’ve opened it, looked inside. Very interesting, what it contains - claims, assertions.
I’m sure it will be even more interesting, exploring: are the claims true?
I’m tempted to dive right in.
But I cannot. There are other demands on my time.
That’s just fine. This isn’t something like 2 plus 2 equals 4. Instead, claims and counter-claims. Quiet respectful tones, insults, facts, logic, lack of logic, untruths, outrage, snide sarcasm, rage, DO NOT ENTER signs.
In some ways, it’s home territory. I first began exploring in 2006, when I first took an interest in what was happening with Islam. Quite a journey. Over and over, DO NOT ENTER signs - DO NOT ENTER or you will be designated a racist hater, an Islamophobe, a zionist Islamophobe, a zionist, an anti-Semite, a member of the synagogue of satan.
It’s been scary, quite a number of times, going where I had never gone, into areas that, often, I did not know existed.
The Khazarians.
Israel owns the world.
The Vatican made Islam.
The USS Liberty, US spy ship attacked by Israeli forces.
Churchill bombs Berlin 6 times over, before Hitler hits back.
Recently, October 7 and Gaza.
This will definitely not be settled once and for all in one post or even a dozen.
But I keep looking a bit, getting readier and readier to explore a bit further - like in response to the email I received, quietly giving one fact-claim after another of Israeli war crimes against Gaza.
I won’t do what I did with Candace Owens’ interview about the USS Liberty: accept without questioning.
I also won’t reject without exploring.
Instead, time to explore and see where that leads me, leads us.
I know I will have help with the fact-claims.
But first, time to clear away some pressing stuff.
And at this point another package pops up on my stovetop. I open it as well. What’s inside fits with what’s in the first package.
The pressing stuff is very much pressing. The packages will have to wait.
Coming up soon. Whatever happens next.
JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted January 13, 2025
