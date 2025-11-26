I will begin by thanking you for coming along, for caring. About Reiner. About Ed. About the Truth Summit. About so many issues and explorations. 9/11. Mind control. Islam. The ostriches.

And thank you, many of you, for coming along and enjoying A STORY, where someone walks into a somewhat dusty used bookstore and picks up MOMENTS.

Now an invitation to come along on this further venture. Zee’s Cafe Cafe. Words and music, poems and songs, sometimes ideas, images.

This is not the first try. Nor the second.

Christopher Columbus comes to mind. According to my memory, it took him many years and 22 tries before he was able to set sail.

Some people love Columbus. Others hate him.

Two things are certain. He believed in his vision and was persistent.

The idea for what has developed into this version of Zee’s Cafe Cafe dates back to 1999.

Now, the invitation. CLICK TO ENTER the Cafe and listen to the first number,

ZEE’S CAFE CAFE - Welcome: https://zeescafecafe.com

Tonight’s piece: https://zeescafecafe.com/person-i-call-me.html



Posted November 26, 2025