I’ve been (re)watching an interview that Reiner did, in this case with attorney Todd Callender. There is in-your-face-evil - the no-exit system that was set up to kill people who went into the hospital, say with a broken arm, and would end up leaving in a body bag. The police, the judges, the doctors, the nurses, the hospital administrators and so on all would not help. The only way out - even with the best legal help - was death, in 50% of the cases. In the other 50%, Todd did manage to find a way out - it depended on exactly how no-live-exit the system was.

What comes to mind is those pictures, where you can see 2 profiles or a vase. You see one or the other. Or you can shift from one to the other.

On the one hand the interview gives a vivid portrayal of immense evil. It also, if I shift from the system to Reiner and Todd, shows immense good, immense courage, immense integrity.

Reiner and Todd - and so many others - do need to take on the system. It is not about to fade away. Nor will the prison doors holding Reiner and so many others open on their own.

But it is good to also deeply appreciate the goodness.

I think of the games of many small children. They are on the side of goodness catching and banishing evil. I think of a memory from Djamila le Pair, from when she was maybe 7 or 8, taking a bus to the forest with her brother to catch poachers.

I know I have a strong preference to view evil by focussing on those who do good.

Posted June 16, 2025