An image has come to mind, of a horse eager to get going, impatiently pawing the ground. It shakes its head and whinnies.
Why isn’t it going? I see it in a pasture, at the fence. The pasture is large and lush, but the horse doesn’t seem to want to run around in it. What is it that it’s waiting for, pawing eagerly?
It seems to be waiting for someone.
What comes to mind is a rider, a rider it likes. The horse enjoys being out on the country road with the rider.
And me?
There’s part of me eager to go. I’m also the rider, no sense of where to go.
Is there something, I wonder, that needs to be said?
Lots of muddle and confusion. The horse image is too neat.
JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted April 22, 2025
The Panther
In the Jardin des Plantes, Paris
His gaze has from the passing of the bars
become so tired, that it holds nothing more.
It seems to him there are a thousand bars
and behind a thousand bars no world.
The supple pace of powerful soft strides,
turning in the very smallest circle,
is like a dance of strength around a center
in which a great will stands numbed.
Only sometimes the curtain of the pupils
soundlessly slides up--. Then an image enters,
goes through the limbs' taut stillness--
and in the heart ceases to exist.
--Rainer Maria Rilke. New Poems [1907], A Bilingual Edition. Translated by Edward Snow. New York: North Point Press, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1984, p. 73.