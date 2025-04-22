An image has come to mind, of a horse eager to get going, impatiently pawing the ground. It shakes its head and whinnies.

Why isn’t it going? I see it in a pasture, at the fence. The pasture is large and lush, but the horse doesn’t seem to want to run around in it. What is it that it’s waiting for, pawing eagerly?

It seems to be waiting for someone.

What comes to mind is a rider, a rider it likes. The horse enjoys being out on the country road with the rider.

And me?

There’s part of me eager to go. I’m also the rider, no sense of where to go.

Is there something, I wonder, that needs to be said?

Lots of muddle and confusion. The horse image is too neat.



