Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Elsa - Thought Creativity Passion Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Litoralis's avatar
Litoralis
12m

The Panther

In the Jardin des Plantes, Paris

His gaze has from the passing of the bars

become so tired, that it holds nothing more.

It seems to him there are a thousand bars

and behind a thousand bars no world.

The supple pace of powerful soft strides,

turning in the very smallest circle,

is like a dance of strength around a center

in which a great will stands numbed.

Only sometimes the curtain of the pupils

soundlessly slides up--. Then an image enters,

goes through the limbs' taut stillness--

and in the heart ceases to exist.

--Rainer Maria Rilke. New Poems [1907], A Bilingual Edition. Translated by Edward Snow. New York: North Point Press, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1984, p. 73.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture