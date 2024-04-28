There is so much to this post. On dangerous coffee, and on what you weren’t supposed to ask about the murder of O.J.’s ex. On a major way the predators work so most humans are easy to manage. And easy steps we can take.

BUT … If you only get one thing from this post, my suggestion is: watch the interview with Michael Nehls, author of The Indoctrinated Brain:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UHYGnR37RB6/

Here’s one take-away from that interview: an ultra-low dosage of lithium (about 1% of what is prescribed for manic-depression) ups curiosity and the capacity to think, massively lowers the chance of depression, blocks the development of Alzheimer’s - and makes us much less easy to mind control.

There is much more.

But now, coffee and the murder of OJ’s ex.

Coffee. I grew up not liking it. As an early adult, I learned it was unhealthy. So, why bother drinking it. Then new studies came out, including in health magazines: coffee is actually good for us. And all around me, people were drinking it. I joined in.

O.J. Simpson. I remember reading, and getting caught in, the mainstream debates: did he do it (murder his ex) or not? and did it matter that the glove, having been soaked (in blood, I believe), did not fit his hand?

It took me longer to believe I’d been psy-op’d around coffee than around O.J. I read Celia Farber’s post on O.J., watched part of the 2 videos she sent out, and I was convinced. The magician’s easiest trick had worked on me: Look here, don’t even wonder about something much more important. If you’re interested, as I certainly was, here you are:

Yet another psy-op bites the dust, the consequence of a good dose of good sleuthing, plus the willingness of take in information outside the mainstream. Thank you, Celia.

Coffee. The voices I’d been listening to were alternative voices - David “Avocado” Wolfe, for instance. Organic coffee. Shade-grown organic coffee. Coffee with MCT oil.

And then, in June 2022, I was on an interview with Carla Davis and John O’Sullivan. Carla Davis, an expert on health, shocked me with her very negative comments on coffee. I didn’t want to argue on air, but I wrote to her afterwards, citing studies showing the benefits of coffee. Who funded those studies, she responded - and went on with studies showing the very negative impact of coffee. Coffee - a drug dangerous for our health - just plain dangerous, in fact.

Recently I listened to Jason Christoff. His assessment is even more negative. Coffee - more dangerous to our well-being than alcohol, making us more susceptible to mind control. A couple of cays ago, a sendout from him came into my inbox. It started with 12 ODD FACTS ABOUT COFFEE AND BRAIN FUNCTION:

Please pay very close attention to #11 and #12 on this 12 point list because they're extremely important. This finding can explain why very few people are reacting to the evil invading our society right now.

Of course I went right to those points, because, while Christoff mentioned “the evil invading our society right now,” ever since I started paying attention to Islam, in 2005 or 2006, I was struck by how huge danger warnings were being sent out - and disregarded. I’m thinking in particular of Geert Wilders’ video, Fitna (2008 - Bitchute and Rumble), which makes clear that the Muslim worldview is not compatible with European values, and that, with the high birthrate among Muslim newcomers to Europe in contrast to the low birthrate among indigenous Europeans, Europe would become Muslim-majority in short order. Very very dangerous for indigenous Europeans. I remember that the video was widely described as outrageous. (I’ve just checked - after quickly getting 3 million views, it was removed from Youtube.)

But - rather stunning to me - the vast majority of people did not respond to the danger mentioned in that video or by other voices. In fact, the largest influx of Muslims, in the wake of Angela Merkels’ huge welcome, came years afterwards.

Now, how does coffee play a part in shutting down the capacity to react to danger?

Here are points #11 and #12 from Christoff’s article:

11 … Caffeine has been proven to cause a very particular form of brain damage, which makes people have almost zero ability to react logically and rationally to danger. Caffeine literally destroys a part of our memory system called our "auto biographical memory", which means people who ingest caffeine on a regular basis can easily forget the past, as a defensive reference point for protecting themselves from life threatening situations. Caffeine does this by destroying what's called "hippocampal neurogenesis", our brain's ability to access old memories and log new memories simultaneously. Our past memories give us our points of reference, in regards to what we should be afraid of and defend against in our daily lives. If you were an invading force, entering any society or culture (or even if you were an non-human force trying to conquer the entire human species), and you could destroy the human's hippocampal neurogenesis......you could openly parade down main street and destroy that society at will.......and the people wouldn't be able to react to their own murders and rapid takeover. Caffeine inhibits hippocampal neurogenesis. Have you noticed the blatant takeover attempt from 2020 onward and the people's inability to react to it? Have you noticed that there's a massive state-run murder and crime spree occurring in broad daylight....and yet most people just keep going about their business, like they can't see it? This is why. Your coffee shops on every corner have very little to do with free market capitalism of course. Something just outside your field of viewing is occurring and it's not good. 12. Oddly enough, smoking marijuana also breaks the hippocampus and according to Dr. Michael Nehls (author of The Indoctrinated Brain).......so do the ingredients that were handpicked to be in the COVID shot. If you're looking to understand what caffeine does to the brain, you need go no further than this short interview between Tucker Carlson and Dr. Michael Nehls. All Dr. Nehls talks about is the disastrous effects that the COVID shot ingredients have on hippocampal neurogenesis and how he believes that this is the ruling group's attempt to wipe the memory clean in the people injected, similar to wiping a hard drive clean inside a computer. Thus, the people injected with the COVID vaccine poison would be left with no past memories, which means they lose their point of reference for what's wrong or what's right, what's moral or immoral and what's ethical or unethical. Again, caffeine has THE EXACT SAME EFFECT ON THE BRAIN that Dr. Nehls is talking about. Have you noticed anything in people today (especially people who took the shot) regarding walking right into the proverbial lion's den and sticking their heads right into the lion's mouth, regarding a very evil government destroying man, woman and child all in plain sight? Are you seeing any evil behavior, which appears hard to explain? Have you observed that people have lost their past points of historical reference, as to what evil is and what it isn't? Well, this paragraph (and the video linked within) explains plenty regarding what's happening today, if not explaining all of it. We've been lobotomized by certain chemicals purposely, before the full satano-communist takeover attempt was initiated, because the sheer scale of this evil takeover attempt could not be pulled off any other way. People's brains have been damaged beyond repair purposely and over many generations, as a prelude to this full world takeover attempt.

I strongly recommend the full article. Not only is it excellent, you will find links to many other very informative articles and interviews, including the interview with Michael Nehls, author of The Indoctrinated Brain.

What can you do?

One. Stop caffeine consumption. No coffee and no tea. (I checked on the latter.)

Two. Spread the knowledge. About the dangers of caffeine. About the benefits of ultra-low dosage lithium. About how encouraging our caffeine consumption is a great tool of the predators for making us more manageable.

Knowledge is power, I have often heard. My experience is that we have, over and over, been kept from knowledge - like knowledge of the dangers of caffeine, like knowledge of the existence of the predators, like knowledge of easy ways to diminish their power.



Posted April 28, 2024





