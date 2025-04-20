So, something has shifted. I don’t know where I’m going. I do know it’s not toward greater political or social involvement. But I haven’t stopped being responsible.

In 8 days now, on April 28, there’s a very important election in Canada - maybe as important as the American election half a year ago. The last 3 days, I’ve done 3 major posts on the 3 major Canadian political leaders - including one that got banned by Facebook. Wow!

And later today I plan to be sending out about what’s happened most recently with Reiner, as I’ve been doing for a year and a half, and I will also most likely write about Ed.

For the Canadian election, should I be letting other people do all the coverage? After all, other people reach far more people than I do.

That’s not the big question, though. Is there something else that I should be doing with my time? “Should” - meaning, is there something that is closer to the core of me at this time? Not because I feel responsible, but because of a deep inner push-pull?

Where is my own passion pulling me?

I have the sense that, right now, it’s taking a bit of a break.



JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted April 20, 2025