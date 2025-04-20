So, something has shifted. I don’t know where I’m going. I do know it’s not toward greater political or social involvement. But I haven’t stopped being responsible.
In 8 days now, on April 28, there’s a very important election in Canada - maybe as important as the American election half a year ago. The last 3 days, I’ve done 3 major posts on the 3 major Canadian political leaders - including one that got banned by Facebook. Wow!
And later today I plan to be sending out about what’s happened most recently with Reiner, as I’ve been doing for a year and a half, and I will also most likely write about Ed.
For the Canadian election, should I be letting other people do all the coverage? After all, other people reach far more people than I do.
That’s not the big question, though. Is there something else that I should be doing with my time? “Should” - meaning, is there something that is closer to the core of me at this time? Not because I feel responsible, but because of a deep inner push-pull?
Where is my own passion pulling me?
I have the sense that, right now, it’s taking a bit of a break.
Frohe Ostern, Elsa und Reiner.
Please don't stop informing 'us' about Reiner and Ed, no one else is doing it!
Blessed Easter and thanks so much for doing what you do!