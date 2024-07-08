It’s been 4 decades now, since I discovered the personal development movement. So much learning, both about myself and about the many approaches to inner change. It quickly became a huge passion, this quest to discover how we can flourish fully.

An ongoing question for me, at the moment:

How do we flourish, given all that’s going on?

Because it can swallow us up, all that’s happening,

- from chemtrails in the sky, to unnatural fires on the ground, to the derailment of trains carrying huge loads of highly toxic chemicals;

- from not being able to reach people about the dangers of the injections or about just about anything else, to realizing we don’t know half the ways we ourselves have been duped;

- from engineered wars, to finding out about yet more psy-ops - like I have just found out that dinosaurs are a hoax!

- from transhumanism to the threatened end of natural life on the planet;

- from mind control to social control through forces like the massive UN.

So, to get back to my big question: how do we both acknowledge what’s going on, and do what we can - and yet have space for other aspects of life if they pull us, plus undo patterns and habits that keep us constricted?

First, sometimes we’re fully caught by something in a way that enriches us. It’s like falling in love. We get immersed in the learning and reaching out with what we’ve been learning. We have the sense of blossoming.

But we can also miss out on other areas of life, sometimes for decades. Personal closeness. Other passions. Plus we may be stuck in shame or blame, anger or resentment, rehashing instead of moving toward what we’d like.

Important for me: having some balance - not avoiding the horrors, and yet also keeping time for other parts of life, especially those that matter to us. Also important for me: not being stuck in a pile of useless stuff, from regrets or rages.

In my case, one passion is this quest for full flourishing. Yet sometimes I leave it aside. I get so caught up in human rights and freedoms, in the massive injustices.

On March 2 - just over 4 months ago now - I made the decision to give space to another of my passions - creativity - poetry and stories. I started A Story, with no idea where it would be going, except that “you” were opening the door into an old used bookstore, and would discover MOMENTS, a book of poetry. Most recently, there has been Chapter 64.

Then, a couple of days ago, I decided it was time to look again at the Full Flourishing Formula - my model of personal development, which I created a few years ago because I hadn’t found a model that felt adequate for me. I’ve been away from the site for over a year. I took a look. So much didn’t feel quite right. So I got in there, moved things around, did a bit of deleting and a tiny bit of adding - while the core stayed unchanged. It felt amazing to me how quickly things fell into place, so now everything is how I now want it to be.

Here it is:

https://fullflourishing.com/

By the way, it’s not that I had completely left this passion aside. I do some coaching. About 18 months ago, I also enrolled in a one-year couple counselling program. Wonderful. So much more to learn.

What is my approach like? I’ll be writing more about this. For now, you can take a look at the site. You can also get 3 Quick, Easy, Effective Strategies. The second strategy is core to my approach: find a tiny step you’re willing to commit to taking, and take it.

My sense is that I’ll never reach the end of learning, and that I’ll always want to share whatever I learn.

So how do we live flourishing lives, despite all that is going on? We keep finding next steps to take.

Elsa



Posted July 8, 2024