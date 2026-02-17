The Sound of Music starts. Maria, a novice, is running free in the hills above her convent, singing The hills are alive with the sound of music. In the convent the nuns are singing, A problem named Maria.

The beginning. The heroine, and the problem. The heroine is the problem.

Elsa’s Quest.

The heroine. Elsa, a long life behind her, desire and longing in her. Her life is overflowing with her creations - hundreds of poems, songs, stories, ideas, thoughts, evaluations, personal growth approaches.

The problem. My life is also the story of struggling to break out of lifelong loneliness, and most of all, lifelong not reaching far enough - with (or so it feels) hardly reaching at all. So many poems buried in file cabinets instead of running free in books and plays and performances.

I have a room of file cabinets crammed with paper and more paper. Disorganized. Or semi-organized. So much doing. Much completed. And so many things not completed.

My life has also been filled with reaching somewhat through teaching and websites and so many posts. Many of my poems and ideas are online.

This is one way of beginning Elsa’s Quest, starting from here, from where I am, in my ongoing journey.

Lord of the Rings has quite a different beginning from The Sound of Music. Frodo, content in his quiet peaceful life in his quiet peaceful hobbit world, is visited in the night by Gandalf the Wise who tells Frodo the story of his uncle and lets him know the mission he may choose to undertake.

No Gandalf the Wise has appeared in my life. But there have been, from the beginning, desire and drive within me.

Frodo’s task, it turns out, is to destroy a massive evil force. One of my tasks is very different. It is to do more than create. It is to reach far further into the world with my creations. But like Frodo I too am concerned with a massive evil force. While no Gandalf has appeared, I have slowly learned of the powerful ancient forces of evil. And I am choosing, like Frodo chose, to take part in the destruction of this ancient massive evil so dangerous to my world.

Maria - the problem named Maria - is irrepressible. Frodo accepts his mission and sets out, never considers turning back. As for myself, I am also someone who keeps going on, but sometimes I stop for a time.

I think of the first two songs in The Sound of Music.

What poems or songs shall I start with?

END of CHAPTER ONE

TO BE CONTINUED …

Posted Feb 17, 2026