Wake up, world

from the slumber

And with that, silence.

The woman breaks the silence, turns to the audience. Now, it’s your turn, everyone’s turn.

The orchestra plays the first notes, one instrument plays them a second time. Then the audience joins in. The voices fill every corner of the space.

Awaken, world

from your slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world Awaken, people

from the raging

from hate instilled

inner cages Awaken

Awaken, world Wake up, world

from the slumber

Silence. A pause.

The woman breaks the silence. This is how it started. With the world in a slumber.

.Awaken world, from your slumber

Awaken

it’s long past summer

I’ve heard

a deep winter may be ahead Wake up, world

End the slumber

the trance instilled

to cull our number Wake up world

End the hating

the hate instilled

to end relating

debating

learning

loving Wake up, world

to your splendor

to the splendor of the world Wake up, world

Stretch break the chains

that bind the mind

suffocate your living See the signs

war zone ahead

perceive the truth

they want us dead Wake up, world Wake up, people

too much sleeping

while caught in raging

asleep to

the splendor of the world Wake up, world

from the trance

the blinders and binders and blinkers This world is ours for our living Wake up

unfurl uncurl

take steps to full living

to seeing hearing

smelling touching

deep breathing

believe what you’re seeing

not voices that are deceiving Wake up, world

it’s your life for the living. Wake up, world

from your slumber

it’s not safe to slumber

to be lulled

to be dulled

to be culled Awaken, world.

Once again, silence. A pause.

Yes, awaken, world. But how? How?

The woman’s voice asks a question. But there is no urgency in her voice. She has an answer. The whole audience has an answer.

There is a way.



END of CHAPTER 7

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted Mar 14, 2026