Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 7 - Awaken, World. Part 2.
Wake up, world
from the slumber
And with that, silence.
The woman breaks the silence, turns to the audience. Now, it’s your turn, everyone’s turn.
The orchestra plays the first notes, one instrument plays them a second time. Then the audience joins in. The voices fill every corner of the space.
Awaken, world
from your slumber
Awaken, people
from the numbing
to love and thought and wonder
Awaken
Awaken, world
Awaken, people
from the raging
from hate instilled
inner cages
Awaken
Awaken, world
Wake up, world
from the slumber
Silence. A pause.
The woman breaks the silence. This is how it started. With the world in a slumber.
.Awaken world, from your slumber
Awaken
it’s long past summer
I’ve heard
a deep winter may be ahead
Wake up, world
End the slumber
the trance instilled
to cull our number
Wake up world
End the hating
the hate instilled
to end relating
debating
learning
loving
Wake up, world
to your splendor
to the splendor of the world
Wake up, world
Stretch break the chains
that bind the mind
suffocate your living
See the signs
war zone ahead
perceive the truth
they want us dead
Wake up, world
Wake up, people
too much sleeping
while caught in raging
asleep to
the splendor of the world
Wake up, world
from the trance
the blinders and binders and blinkers
This world is ours for our living
Wake up
unfurl uncurl
take steps to full living
to seeing hearing
smelling touching
deep breathing
believe what you’re seeing
not voices that are deceiving
Wake up, world
it’s your life for the living.
Wake up, world
from your slumber
it’s not safe to slumber
to be lulled
to be dulled
to be culled
Awaken, world.
Once again, silence. A pause.
Yes, awaken, world. But how? How?
The woman’s voice asks a question. But there is no urgency in her voice. She has an answer. The whole audience has an answer.
There is a way.
END of CHAPTER 7
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted Mar 14, 2026
This poem and the mood you set here is - just perfect! Love it!!
👀😳🙂🎶🔥🤗