Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 6 - Awaken, World.
A woman is sitting at her desk. The stage is dark, except for the one spotlight on her.
She is not writing.
Waiting.
Waiting for words.
She is silent.
Not thinking.
Waiting.
Waiting for words.
A deep breath.
Words.
She starts to write, then picks up the paper.
She stands up, walks to the front of the stage.
A strong spotlight.
That was quite some time ago, she says, when those words came to me. Awaken World.
An instrument plays the first four notes. then a second instrument plays them, then a third, and finally the full orchestra.
Silence.
The woman sings the words.
Awaken, world
A short pause. The music begins.
Awaken, world
from your slumber
Awaken, people
from the numbing
to love and thought and wonder
Awaken
Awaken, world
Awaken, people
from the raging
from hate instilled
inner cages
Awaken
Awaken, world
Wake up, world
from the slumber
END of CHAPTER 6
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted Mar 13, 2026