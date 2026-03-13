A woman is sitting at her desk. The stage is dark, except for the one spotlight on her.

She is not writing.

Waiting.

Waiting for words.

She is silent.

Not thinking.

Waiting.

Waiting for words.

A deep breath.

Words.

She starts to write, then picks up the paper.

She stands up, walks to the front of the stage.

A strong spotlight.

That was quite some time ago, she says, when those words came to me. Awaken World.

An instrument plays the first four notes. then a second instrument plays them, then a third, and finally the full orchestra.

Silence.

The woman sings the words.

Awaken, world

A short pause. The music begins.

Awaken, world

from your slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world Awaken, people

from the raging

from hate instilled

inner cages Awaken

Awaken, world Wake up, world

from the slumber



END of CHAPTER 6

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted Mar 13, 2026