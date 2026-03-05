So, Elsa’s Quest is a musical. But where are we? What do we see?

In my mind’s eye, I am seeing a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta. Is it the H.M.S. Pinafore or The Pirates of Penzance? I don’t know. There is a huge ship in the background. The sky is a lurid sunset color. Two dozen costumed women are stage right. Two dozen costumed men are stage left. The music starts. The singing starts.

As for The Sound of Music, we’re out in the alps. Maria is singing, loving the hills alive with the sound of music.

And now, Elsa’s Quest. Where are we? The stage is dark. Then one circle of light, shining on a desk cluttered with papers. A mid-size computer screen is on the far side of the desk. A quiet figure is leaning against the desk, looking out at the audience. She stands up, takes a step. That’s the cue. The music starts, quiet. A bit of rustling from the audience. The music changes. The audience falls silent.

there’s a fire burning hot

in my soul soul soul

it burns hot it burns cold

in my soul soul soul outside I’m quiet

inside I’m ablaze

it makes me brave I’m alive

with the fire in my soul

the fire in my soul

So the setting is simple. No dozens of costumed figures singing against an elaborate backdrop. No glorious alps in bright sunlight. A desk in the dark, one spotlight shining on a lone figure with a fire burning hot in her soul. It looks like it could be a one-woman show, but we don’t know.



END of CHAPTER 5

TO BE CONTINUED …

___________________________

ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Mar 5, 2026