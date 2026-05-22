The song ends.

Huge applause.

Finally silence.

The spotlight on the lone singer dims, goes dark.

A larger softer light comes up on the other side of the stage, on the woman at her desk.

Reaching the world with an anthem and the world waking up.

A fantasy. A wish. A longing. A passion.

The world singing an anthem of waking up - singing my anthem of the world waking up.

I rather roll my eyes. I don’t want to be like Don Quixote, tilting at windmills. But I’m not so different from him:

To dream the impossible dream

That is my quest

To follow that star

No matter how hopeless

No matter how far

But it feels so much that I should be able to get there.

It doesn’t feel that it is an impossible dream.

Someone climbed Mount Everest. And many have followed so now it’s littere.

It has always felt that I should be able to reach the world.

A lifelong longing. No, not longing. Conviction.

It’s a cnviction even now.

I do what I can.

But I am ever so far from there.

How to continue?

With Elsa’s Quest. The reality.