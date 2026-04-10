I’ve just asked: what happens to that little girl with her dream of her name in lights, her deep down longing, and her joy? What’s it like for her, when she becomes a young woman where there is no step by step path after school ends?

Also I have been thinking and writing about another quest I’ve been on - the quest to live fully.

I didn’t have words for this quest as a child.

When I got out of university, I was hit full force by the realizaton that I was facing a world I knew nothing about. So many creative dreams. But how did one do anything about them?

I was in some ways incredibly lucky, especially I had a good partner.

But I wanted something that I didn’t speak of, some deeper feeling, deeper closeness, and had no idea how to make such closeness happen, even had no idea that, in some ways, it’s up to us.



That has led to a very long quest.



You can read about it.

But for Elsa’s Quest, the Musical, it’s time for a pause, perhaps only a short one. I have so many jottings. I need to un-muddle the jottings. find the right flow.

I will be back.



END of CHAPTER 15

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

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Posted April 10, 2026