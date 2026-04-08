The spotlight moves once more, to the woman at the desk.

What happens to that little girl with her dream of her name in lights, and her deep down longing? What’s the journey of that little girl with big longings? How does she become the writer of Awaken, World? It’s almost time to leave her, and meet the young woman she becomes. But first, another side of her - her happiness, which has faded time and again, and also come back time and again. It’s as much part of her as her longing.

And again the spotlight on the desk fades, cuts. The other spotlight shines bright.

THE SUN IS HIGH The sun is high

in the sky The sun is high

high

high like children’s kites

that fly high like palm trees

that stand high like in the States

the flag

on the fourth of July like the birds

in the sky

that fly high The sun is high The sun shines

lights this world

of yours and mine The sun is high

high

high The sun is high

in the sky It’s divine

a gift to this world The sun is high It shines

lights this world

of yours and mine The sun is high

in the sky The sun is high

high

high like children’s kites

that fly high like palm trees

that stand high like in the States

the flag

on the fourth of July like the birds

in the sky

that fly high The sun is high It’s for us all Like the rainfall For us all It’s divine

a gift to the world

And … the spotlight moves once more, to the woman at the desk.

So what happens to that little girl with her dream of her name in lights, her deep down longing, and her joy? What’s it like for her, when she becomes a young woman where there is no step by step path after school ends?



END of CHAPTER 14

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted April 8, 2026