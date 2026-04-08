Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 14 - The sun is high
The spotlight moves once more, to the woman at the desk.
What happens to that little girl with her dream of her name in lights, and her deep down longing? What’s the journey of that little girl with big longings? How does she become the writer of Awaken, World?
It’s almost time to leave her, and meet the young woman she becomes.
But first, another side of her - her happiness, which has faded time and again, and also come back time and again. It’s as much part of her as her longing.
And again the spotlight on the desk fades, cuts. The other spotlight shines bright.
THE SUN IS HIGH
The sun is high
in the sky
The sun is high
high
high
like children’s kites
that fly high
like palm trees
that stand high
like in the States
the flag
on the fourth of July
like the birds
in the sky
that fly high
The sun is high
The sun shines
lights this world
of yours and mine
The sun is high
high
high
The sun is high
in the sky
It’s divine
a gift to this world
The sun is high
It shines
lights this world
of yours and mine
The sun is high
in the sky
The sun is high
high
high
like children’s kites
that fly high
like palm trees
that stand high
like in the States
the flag
on the fourth of July
like the birds
in the sky
that fly high
The sun is high
It’s for us all
Like the rainfall
For us all
It’s divine
a gift to the world
And … the spotlight moves once more, to the woman at the desk.
So what happens to that little girl with her dream of her name in lights, her deep down longing, and her joy? What’s it like for her, when she becomes a young woman where there is no step by step path after school ends?
END of CHAPTER 14
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted April 8, 2026