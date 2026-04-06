The song is ending.

Awaken

from the trance, the slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

Awaken, people

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world

Silence. The spotlight fades, cuts.

Another spotlight, soft, comes to light the desk. No one is there. The woman walks into the spotlight, does not sit at the desk but stands in front of it.

It has been a long journey. It started with a little girl with longing and a dream. The longing - very noble. The dream - fame and glory. Let’s let her have her dream.

The spotlight on the table dims, darkens.

The spotlight on the other side of the stage is once again bright

DREAMING Dreaming, every day I’m dreaming

that I’m seeing

my name in the lights Dreaming, every day it’s seeming

that it’s

closer and closer that day that I’ll see

my name in the lights it’s seeming

that I’m not dreaming

I’m feeling

the nearness of starlight it’s not dreaming

this thing I’m feeling the thrill of my name

in the lights

Thrilling

it’s so thrilling there’s no willing

myself to be still not when I’m dreaming

feeling the spotlight

shining on the star

Feeling

it’s so thrilling

my name in the lights



END of CHAPTER 12

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted April 6, 2026