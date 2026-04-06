Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 12 - Dreaming
The song is ending.
Awaken
from the trance, the slumber
Awaken, people
from the numbing
Awaken, people
to love and thought and wonder
Awaken
Awaken, world
Silence. The spotlight fades, cuts.
Another spotlight, soft, comes to light the desk. No one is there. The woman walks into the spotlight, does not sit at the desk but stands in front of it.
It has been a long journey. It started with a little girl with longing and a dream.
The longing - very noble. The dream - fame and glory.
Let’s let her have her dream.
The spotlight on the table dims, darkens.
The spotlight on the other side of the stage is once again bright
DREAMING
Dreaming, every day I’m dreaming
that I’m seeing
my name in the lights
Dreaming, every day it’s seeming
that it’s
closer and closer
that day that I’ll see
my name in the lights
it’s seeming
that I’m not dreaming
I’m feeling
the nearness of starlight
it’s not dreaming
this thing I’m feeling
the thrill of my name
in the lights
Thrilling
it’s so thrilling
there’s no willing
myself to be still
not when I’m dreaming
feeling the spotlight
shining on the star
Feeling
it’s so thrilling
my name in the lights
END of CHAPTER 12
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted April 6, 2026