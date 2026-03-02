Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 3 - The Fire in Me Burns Strong
Don Quixote suddenly comes to mind. Don Quixote, Cervantes’ hero, known for tilting at windmills.
To dream the impossible dream
That is my quest
To follow that star
No matter how hopeless
No matter how far
Those are the words I hear in my mind, probably not quite right, from the film, Man of La Mancha. Something within me soars when the song starts playing within me.
But that is not my dream and not my quest. The impossible dream? No matter how hopeless? That’s not it.
My song, as I am hearing it.
THE FIRE IN ME BURNS STRONG
there’s a fire burning hot
in my soul soul soul
it burns hot it burns cold
in my soul soul soul
outside I’m quiet
inside I’m ablaze
it makes me brave
I’m alive
with the fire in my soul
the fire in my soul
____________
the fire in me burns strong
the fire in me belongs
to the deepest depth of my soul
longs to blaze to the sky
that fire inside
does burn burn burn
with the words
it’s your turn, your time to shine
the fire in me burns strong
the fire in me burns strong
the fire in me has burned strong
lifelong
the desire in me belongs
to the deepest depths of my soul
the fire in me
the longing in me burns strong
the ache in me belongs
to the deepest depths of my soul
the passion in me endures
the passion is burning, desiring more
for the fire in me
that burns strong
there’s a fire burning hot in my soul soul soul
part of me’s scared
part of me’s bold bold bold
there’s a fire in my soul soul soul
there’s a fire burning hot
makes me bold bold bold
there’s a fire burning strong
longing to blaze to the sky
____________
there’s a fire burning hot
in my soul soul soul
it burns hot it burns cold
in my soul soul soul
outside I’m quiet
inside I’m ablaze
it makes me brave
I’m alive
with the fire in my soul
the fire in my soul
END of CHAPTER 3
TO BE CONTINUED …
__________________________
