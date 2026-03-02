Don Quixote suddenly comes to mind. Don Quixote, Cervantes’ hero, known for tilting at windmills.

To dream the impossible dream

That is my quest

To follow that star

No matter how hopeless

No matter how far

Those are the words I hear in my mind, probably not quite right, from the film, Man of La Mancha. Something within me soars when the song starts playing within me.

But that is not my dream and not my quest. The impossible dream? No matter how hopeless? That’s not it.

My song, as I am hearing it.

THE FIRE IN ME BURNS STRONG there’s a fire burning hot

in my soul soul soul

it burns hot it burns cold

in my soul soul soul outside I’m quiet

inside I’m ablaze

it makes me brave I’m alive

with the fire in my soul

the fire in my soul

____________ the fire in me burns strong

the fire in me belongs

to the deepest depth of my soul

longs to blaze to the sky that fire inside

does burn burn burn

with the words

it’s your turn, your time to shine the fire in me burns strong the fire in me burns strong the fire in me has burned strong

lifelong

the desire in me belongs

to the deepest depths of my soul the fire in me the longing in me burns strong

the ache in me belongs

to the deepest depths of my soul the passion in me endures

the passion is burning, desiring more

for the fire in me

that burns strong there’s a fire burning hot in my soul soul soul part of me’s scared

part of me’s bold bold bold there’s a fire in my soul soul soul

there’s a fire burning hot

makes me bold bold bold there’s a fire burning strong

longing to blaze to the sky

____________ there’s a fire burning hot

in my soul soul soul

it burns hot it burns cold

in my soul soul soul outside I’m quiet

inside I’m ablaze

it makes me brave I’m alive

with the fire in my soul

the fire in my soul



END of CHAPTER 3

TO BE CONTINUED …

__________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Mar 2, 2026