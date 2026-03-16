I finished Chapter 8 - the third part of a long piece, Awaken World. And I fell into a dark night of the soul. Would I ever find a way to reach a large audience with the piece? With anything?

Even the thought of any next step was … I don’t know. Too much. Why was I even doing this? Why the drive to write this stuff? And Elsa’s Quest was maybe only one-fifth done, more likely just one-tenth done. So far to go, just to complete the script.

And all for what?

A couple of days ago, a friend read the first lines of Awaken World. “This could become our anthem,” she said.

Everything inside me said YES. I heard the piece that way as well. As an anthem. As a song we all knew. People humming the melody, singing the opening lines.

Awaken, world

from your slumber Awaken, people

from the numbing

to love and thought and wonder Awaken

Awaken, world

But what about reality? How many people would ever even hear the piece? One hundred? Three hundred? On a planet with eight billion people.

And then, fine, I liked the piece. So did my friend. But was it any “good” - however one determined that? “Good” means, for me, that it resonates with millions.

I was tired when I went to bed. But I could not fall asleep.

A very dark night of the soul.

Inside my mind, the words: What use is all the work I’m doing, have been doing for decades? Since childhood.

I listened to a paraliminal - different words coming into each ear. I’m usually asleep in a few minutes. I stayed wide awake.

I did half a Cognomovement session focussing on the feelings I was having. That helped somewhat, easing the deep down feeling of despair.

But the questions remain and they matter.

Was the piece any good? And was Elsa’s Quest any good? Would Awaken World ever reach amore than a handful of people? Would I ever find a way to reach a large audience with the piece? With anything?

I have read that Justin Bieber, an ultra famous singer, so nice and sweet, was used as a sex toy by one of the super famous Hollywood party makers who has been charged with sex crimes against a massive number of people. (His name is gone from my mind. It’s not someone I ever paid attention to.)

I’ve learned that almost everyone who “makes it” in music is “compromised” - has done stuff like have sex with someone clearly underage, and/or has engaged in very nasty rituals, and/or has let themselves be used sexually.

That could not be my way.

That whole world, that way of living, is a mystery to me.

And yet I know I will go on with my creating. I always do.

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And then 2 days go by.

The dark night has passed.

My inbox has filled with so many instances of ongoing instances of blatant injustices and untruths. Part of me gets caught in them.

Part of me recognizes that my dark night matters. So I will send it out.

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And then, into my inbox comes a message from my sister. A video she did of me doing something I love doing, dancing, in this case just about my favorite bands. She mentioned the video to me a while back. I had totally forgotten that she’d done the video, what the song was, what the number was. I played the video - the pleasure of dancing to that group came back.

And something new for me: seeing myself. I knew I enjoyed dancing. But what did it look like? what did I look like? A pleasure to watch.

So now I am sharing this very happy moment.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVtQj5XlFftV

Rumble: https://rumble.com/shorts/v777dvw

The serious questions are still there. So are the good moments.



END of CHAPTER 9

TO BE CONTINUED …

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ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

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Posted Mar 16, 2026