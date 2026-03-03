Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 4 - What Kind of Story Is This?
The Sound of Music. A musical. Man of La Mancha. A musical.
This story, once again, is a musical.
Musicals also have a story, but over and over, instead of lots of dialogue, everything stops. A song starts that brings the moment ever so much more to life. The song says it all. Singing in the Rain. I Could Have Danced All Night. Edelweis, Edelweis, blossom of snow may you bloom and grow, bless my homeland forever.
Story. What happens to the problem named Maria? She is sent out of the convent to be the governess to seven children who have sent running within days every governess before her.
How does the man of La Mancha dream the impossible dream? He falls in love with a woman he sees as, and calls, La Dulcinella.
As for living with the fire in my soul, what happens? Is there some struggle?
A lifelong longing - along with much seeking - is for help with my spark.
WHO WILL HELP ME WITH MY SPARK
When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz
she needed a lot of help because
she was a long long way from home
and could never make it back alone
Who will help me with my spark?
Who wants to build a brand new ark?
Who will help me light the dark?
I cannot do it alone
Who also has a struggling spark?
Who also struggles with an ark?
Who needs help with their own dark?
We cannot do it alone
Dorothy met three new friends
Headless, heartless, spineless - seeking
Each had much to gain
Together they each reached completion
Who will help me light the dark?
Whose spark will meet my spark?
Who wants to help build an ark?
to float to a new land
to reach where we belong
We need an ark that's safe and strong
Who will help me build this ark?
Who will help me flame this spark?
Who will sail long after dark?
The water's rising
I cannot complete it alone
I have timber I have nails
I give up without sails
Help me if you care to sail
If you want to build this ark
dark and light
light and dark
Dorothy left her new-found friends
Each with what they'd aimed to gain
I don't want to leave the ark
I want us close, not apart
But that's far far far
For now
Who will help me with my spark?
Whose light meets mine in the dark?
Who longs to build with me an ark?
to sail far into the world
END of CHAPTER 4
TO BE CONTINUED …
