The Sound of Music. A musical. Man of La Mancha. A musical.

This story, once again, is a musical.

Musicals also have a story, but over and over, instead of lots of dialogue, everything stops. A song starts that brings the moment ever so much more to life. The song says it all. Singing in the Rain. I Could Have Danced All Night. Edelweis, Edelweis, blossom of snow may you bloom and grow, bless my homeland forever.

Story. What happens to the problem named Maria? She is sent out of the convent to be the governess to seven children who have sent running within days every governess before her.

How does the man of La Mancha dream the impossible dream? He falls in love with a woman he sees as, and calls, La Dulcinella.

As for living with the fire in my soul, what happens? Is there some struggle?

A lifelong longing - along with much seeking - is for help with my spark.

WHO WILL HELP ME WITH MY SPARK When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz

she needed a lot of help because

she was a long long way from home

and could never make it back alone Who will help me with my spark?

Who wants to build a brand new ark?

Who will help me light the dark?

I cannot do it alone Who also has a struggling spark?

Who also struggles with an ark?

Who needs help with their own dark?

We cannot do it alone Dorothy met three new friends

Headless, heartless, spineless - seeking

Each had much to gain

Together they each reached completion Who will help me light the dark?

Whose spark will meet my spark?

Who wants to help build an ark?

to float to a new land

to reach where we belong

We need an ark that's safe and strong Who will help me build this ark?

Who will help me flame this spark?

Who will sail long after dark?

The water's rising

I cannot complete it alone I have timber I have nails

I give up without sails

Help me if you care to sail

If you want to build this ark

dark and light

light and dark Dorothy left her new-found friends

Each with what they'd aimed to gain

I don't want to leave the ark

I want us close, not apart But that's far far far

For now

Who will help me with my spark?

Whose light meets mine in the dark?

Who longs to build with me an ark?

to sail far into the world



END of CHAPTER 4

TO BE CONTINUED …

Posted Mar 3, 2026