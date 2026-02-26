The Sound of Music starts. Maria, the novice, is running free in the hills. The song: The Hills are Alive with the Sound of Music. And then the nuns are singing about her: A Problem Named Maria.

That’s Maria - she cannot help herself. She runs free. She’s vibrantly alive, radiantly joyful.

What about me? What is my song?

I have written so many poems and songs. A few of them co me to mind.

Who is This Person I Call Me?

Where is My Match?

Who Will Help Me with My Spark? That one comes close - but I know there is something more fundamental.

Time passes. Nothing else comes to mind.

Then it occurs to me: What if I haven’t written it yet? My song. My head nods. Yes, that’s it.

The first words come.

There Is a Fire Within Me.

Yes, that is probably what is most fundamental. The fire within me. I care. I’m curious. I love creativity and thinking. I want to save the world. But before any of that, there is a fire within me

The words don’t come pouring out, all at once. A couple of lines, then a couple more. I scribble them down. The next day, driving to the city, more words come. I pull the car over, record the words and melody. More words come. I pull the car over again.

Two days pass. It’s time for paperwork. No, I decide. This piece comes first. So I type up the words.

Then I turn to the paperwork, some of which I have kept not-doing for three years, some of which I haven’t done for “only” six months. Most of the work is done in one day.

And now I am back.

Is this my song? I don’t know. What I know is that these are the words that came when I wondered.

Do I send this out to the world, or keep it to myself? That thought crosses my mind. I know the answer. I will send it out to the world.

I have dared so many many times. I remember, in Grade 7, having written something that I want to present to the class. It was scary, but I dared. What was the subject? That is gone. How did the other students react? I can’t remember anything. I remember that I felt awkward. And I dared.

Now I don’t feel awkward. But I have a hard time knowing, does this “hit the jackpot”? Will it touch many people?

END of CHAPTER 2

TO BE CONTINUED …

__________________________

Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Feb 25, 2026