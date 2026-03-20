It’s been a very fruitful pause. Time to think. Or not to think, actually - that conjures up something cool, distant, cerebral. It’s been a time to wonder, to slow down, to let things come together.

Now I have a sense of something sketched out ahead of me, very faintly. This is no longer an adventure into the total unknown.

Other parts of my life have also been calling. Reiner, and what is going on with him - attacks on him. Why were they happening? Could there be more to it?

It was also time to pay attention to Full Flourishing. So I’ve done some of that.

The many parts of life.

The dark night of the soul feels very far away.



END of CHAPTER 10

TO BE CONTINUED …

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Posted Mar 20, 2026