Elsa's Quest - The Story. Chapter 10 - More Interlude. More of the Author
It’s been a very fruitful pause. Time to think. Or not to think, actually - that conjures up something cool, distant, cerebral. It’s been a time to wonder, to slow down, to let things come together.
Now I have a sense of something sketched out ahead of me, very faintly. This is no longer an adventure into the total unknown.
Other parts of my life have also been calling. Reiner, and what is going on with him - attacks on him. Why were they happening? Could there be more to it?
It was also time to pay attention to Full Flourishing. So I’ve done some of that.
The many parts of life.
The dark night of the soul feels very far away.
END of CHAPTER 10
TO BE CONTINUED …
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Posted Mar 20, 2026
Bravo that your dark night of the soul feels far away. I’ve had to respectfully leave three places sharing my life path, one was 28 years ago. Another 26. Still another…22. Two places literally begged me (the 2 of us as “one”) to return, yet, in hindsight, I realize now had I stayed, I would not have grown/matured as effectively as I have. I share your stories with my husband, once a beloved Elder* in an End Times Theme worldwide organization we were members of for 21 third eye opening years (aforementioned place we respectfully walked away from 28 years ago); and he agrees with my express opinion assessment of you: Likely one of the reasons you carry yourself from the position of natural moral law principles and standards, perhaps without realizing it is, you were once a Professor teaching logic. Perhaps I will elaborate on your behalf, over time. Remain ever stalwart, Kat *The only Elder on a committee of several defending some abused women and children, had we not parted ways with that place, Scott would have surely burnt out. And it’s a good thing we did leave: four months later, we would lose our roof, garage door, piece of office equipment in ‘92’s Cat 5 Hurricane Andrew. Hospitalized 3 times that year, Scott would have surely died. And I would not now be as adept at sensing situational awareness case scenarios. Or published on the topic of co-creating miracles. 😸