Over the last few months I’ve gone exploring: What is my quest, I’ve asked myself? And now I’ve started: Elsa’s Quest - The Story.

Here are the chapters so far. And the posts on my quest.

ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY

Chapter One - The Beginning

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-the-story-chapter-one

Chapter 2 - What is My Song?

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-ch-2-what-is-my-song

Chapter 3 - The Fire in Me Burns Strong

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-the-fire-in-me-burns-strong

Chapter 4 - What Kind of Story Is This?

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-ch-4-what-kind-of-story

Chapter 5 - Setting the Stage

elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-the-story-chapter-5-setting

__________________________

ELSA’S QUEST - PAST POSTS & INTRO

INTRO to ELSA’S QUEST: You've always known what you want to do!

My Quests: Save the world. Rescue. Have my poems and stories reach masses of people. Be a star.

elsasquest.com

WHAT IS GOING ON? MORE FROM SUSAN KOKINDA, MATT EHRET, QANON, CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS, MATT EHRET again AND ME. Elsa’s Quest 13

truthsummit.substack.com/p/what-is-going-on-susan-kokinda-matt-ehret

Mar 4, 2026

THE WORLD: THE STING + BLOWUP + SUPER-SLEUTHING. Elsa’s Quest 12

truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-world-the-sting-blowup-and-horror

Feb 5, 2026

“I AM REINER.” (part of Elsa’s Quest - though not labelled)

truthsummit.substack.com/p/i-am-reiner

Jan 31, 2026

A FINAL ED WACKERMAN UPDATE. I have tried. As for Ed ... Elsa’s Quest 11

truthsummit.substack.com/p/final-ed-wackerman-update

Jan 18, 2026

I BELIEVE I’VE GOT IT. Lifelong Loneliness. Quest for the Elusive. Closeness. Friendship, Love. Elsa’s Quest 10

truthsummit.substack.com/p/i-believe-ive-got-it-lifelong-loneliness

Jan 15, 2026

COGNOMOVEMENT, LIFE CHANGER! Lifelong blocks removed. Interviews and sessions. Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, co-creators. More of Elsa’s Quest 9

truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-life-changer

Jan 13, 2026

THE NEXT STEP IN MY QUEST: COGNOMOVEMENT. INTERVIEW WITH BILL MCKENNA, CO-CREATOR. Elsa’s Quest 9

truthsummit.substack.com/p/cognomovement-bill-mckenna

Jan 10, 2026

AND WHAT ABOUT YOU, MY FRIEND? WHAT IS YOUR QUEST? Elsa’s Quest 8

truthsummit.substack.com/p/what-about-you

Jan 8, 2026

WHAT WOULD FRODO DO? A Pause. Elsa’s Quest 7

truthsummit.substack.com/p/what-would-frodo-do-elsa-pauses

Jan 7, 2026

I AM FRODO. Elsa’s Quest 6

truthsummit.substack.com/p/i-am-frodo-elsas-quest-6

Jan 5, 2026

ED WACKERMAN UPDATE. A bit of a surprise. NAME-CALLING. Elsa’s Quest 5

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-update-a-bit-of-a-surprise

Jan 3, 2026

THE QUEST. A MISSING PIECE OF THE PUZZLE. Elsa’s Quest 4

truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-quest-a-missing-piece

Dec 21, 2025

SHE CAME TO THE RESCUE. Elsa’s Quest 3

truthsummit.substack.com/p/she-came-to-the-rescue-elsas-quest

Dec 19, 2025

WORDS INSIDE ME: I AM FRODO. Elsa’s Quest 2

truthsummit.substack.com/p/elsas-quest-and-who-is-coming-along

Dec 17, 2025

ED WACKERMAN UPDATE. SILENCE. Elsa’s Quest 1

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-silence-elsas-quest-1

Dec 15, 2025

__________________________

ELSA’S QUEST - THE STORY & PAST POSTS:

elsaiselsa.substack.com/elsas-quest

ELSA’S QUEST - WEBSITE:

https://elsasquest.com

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Mar 5, 2026