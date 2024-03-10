That was my experience. The time melted. The day ran away from me. I had made one plan. Paperwork. Then I made a different decision. Poetry. But then … there was a call, not a phone call - that so-frequent call: DO THIS NOW. URGENT. In this case it was to write a letter to Ed Wackerman’s lawyer.

Ed - in jail since June - 9 months - no bail - charged with a crime he could not have committed - the setting of an unnatural fire.

Ed’s pre-preliminary hearing, as I just found out yesterday, is March 19. And yesterday was already March 9.

I could go on for a long time with the bunch of things done and not done. The long and short of it: Ed’s lawyer, court appointed, months ago pushed away evidence that proves Ed’s innocence. According to Ed’s daughter, he doesn’t believe it. As I pointed out in the letter I wrote to the lawyer, it has nothing to do with belief - just as it doesn’t matter if you believe the earth is flat or round. What does the evidence show?

All that took time. Plus doing other related stuff took time - like getting the photo evidence together - as clear and effective as possible.

Time melted away with important doing.

Evening came and I had not given time either to paperwork or to poetry.

What does one do with this, is a question I have been asking myself.

I did, in the evening, give a short bit of time to putting 2 poems online.

There was the inner drive to do this. But there was no inner pleasure. No joy. Like the joy of a child caught in a project. Sometime in me was not satisfied with the day as I had lived it, had felt it was important to live it.

It is now morning. The question has stayed. How to keep time for my works? How to value them with the gift of time? There will always be a thousand things to do.

For now, here are the 2 poems I put online yesterday - Gentle Rain and Heavy Rain in My Soul. Such different moment of living. Both from a lifetime ago. Almost 30 years ago. Alive again now when I read them.

GENTLE RAIN:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/tender-gentle-love-words.html

HEAVY RAIN IN MY SOUL:

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/heart-ache-heart-break-poetry.html



Posted March 10, 2024